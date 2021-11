The newest anime taking on a series from the same creator behind Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, Shinobu Ohtaka, has released a new poster! Fans have been hoping to see more from Ohtaka ever since his original manga series got an anime adaptation, and thankfully one was announced to be in the works earlier this year. Taking on Ohtaka's newest series, Orient, this next major action adventure anime will be making its debut in January as part of the Winter 2022 schedule of new anime releases. Now's the time to get ready for its debut.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO