ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steve Smith Sr. tees off on Curtis Samuel, Scott Turner

By B Mitch And Finlay, Chris Lingebach
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uPV4_0d1tQIi300

With the Washington Football Team playing Carolina on Sunday, longtime Panthers great Steve Smith Sr. had some takes to get off his chest, and they won't leave Washington fans feeling any better about their 3-6 team.

First off, Smith suggested that Washington's offense will rarely rise above predictable under coordinator Scott Turner.

"I have an interesting take on Scott Turner," Smith told 106.7 The Fan's BMitch & Finlay. "Scott Turner only knows one offense. And I've said this before and people will say, 'Oh, he's biased. He doesn't like it.' Man, I'm a football player. I've learned four or five different offenses. Have I excelled in all of them? Some of them, it took me a little bit of time, because the wording and how it is is complex.

"But Scott Turner is a really good offensive coordinator for what he knows — he knows one scheme. And when you only know one scheme, that can get you in trouble, because you're only gonna go back... you have too much film on you. You have film that, one, you can't evolve; you have no new wrinkles that are shocking. And long term, you're always gonna fall back and run the exact same stuff."

"Scott Turner's offense, Jason Garrett's offense and a few others are all from one guy: [Norv] Turner," he continued. "They all have been there, and they're all running some type of version of it. And I hate to say it, all those guys are not damn successful in the last two years, are they?"

Secondly, Smith spared no mercy for wide receiver Curtis Samuel, whom Washington signed to a three-year, $34.5 million deal this offseason. Prior to signing with Washington, Samuel played for the Panthers for four seasons. Since signing with Washington, he's played in only two games (30 total plays) for the Football Team. He's spent the majority of his time on the side field in practices due to a nagging groin injury that just won't quit.

"Y'all paid Curtis Samuel $75 million," Smith said (a bit off on the numbers). "You know why? Because Scott Turner's comfortable with him. He knows what he's gonna get. Y'all overpaid. Good luck. Thank you. Next?"

After a period of laughter from BMitch & Finlay, Smith got back on the bike: "Hey, I'm bodying people this month. This is Thanksgiving. We need limbs, turkeys. You know, there's families out here that's hungry. Whatchu want? I'm just being honest."

"Like, I have no problem with Curtis," he said, "but I'm just evaluating. $75 million for you to be the best third-down wide receiver, which he was great. But you don't get a parade averaging 46 catches, under 50, 60 yards and then you're unhealthy.

"He was hurt when they got him here. Okay, that's fine. But now you suffer because you use all this equity for a guy that isn't gonna play, can't play, and when he does, doesn't really move the radar. People aren't shaking in their boots to play Curtis Samuel. Never have. Never will. Sorry."

Listen to DC sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Washington Football team gear!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Fullback Steve Smith Passed Away On Saturday

Former Penn State star and Raiders fullback Steve Smith passed away on Saturday. He was 57 years old. Smith died on Saturday after a lengthy battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He was an inspiration to many. “The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Steve Smith, who valiantly...
NFL
Digital Collegian

Former Penn State football, NFL star Steve Smith dies at 57

Former Penn State football fullback Steve Smith died on Saturday following a 20-year fight with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Over his four years in Happy Valley, Smith gained 1,246 yards and scored 11 touchdowns between 1983-86, and the fullback was a part of the Nittany Lions’ 1986 national championship team that defeated Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.
NFL
NBC Washington

Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski Out for Bucs, WFT Without Curtis Samuel

Injury Report: AB, Gronk out for Bucs, Samuel out for WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Both the Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be down multiple key contributors when the two clubs match up on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. Let's start with the heavily-favorited visitors,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Steve Smith gives impassioned endorsement for Panthers' playoff push

If you needed one person to make an intense, spirited speech about the Carolina Panthers, then who would you look to? Yeah, you bet your rear it’s Steve Smith. Prior to kickoff of the Week 11 matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, the Fox Network desk was asked which NFC team has the best chance of stealing a wild card spot. Smith—a connoisseur of passion, vocalization and the Panthers—did his thing . . .
NFL
FanSided

Curtis Samuel update sparks questions about offseason treatment

Fans collectively rejoiced when the Washington Football Team signed Curtis Samuel to a three-year, $34.5 million deal in free agency. While William Jackson was signed for more guaranteed money and thought as the final piece to the secondary, Samuel was widely viewed as the crown jewel of Ron Rivera and Co’s free agency class, and rightly so.
NFL
Yardbarker

Latest update on Washington WR Curtis Samuel may point to his return

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel hasn’t played since Oct. 10 with a nagging groin injury. However, he could return to the football field soon. Samuel is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Fitting considering he played four seasons with the Panthers before signing a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
USA Today

Ron Rivera offers updates on Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas

Before last season’s bye week, Washington head coach Ron Rivera was optimistic the team would get some healthy players back on offense for the Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Well, there is some good news to report. All-Pro right guard Brandon Scherff will play on Sunday. Rookie...
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington at Panthers Injuries & Inactives: No Curtis Samuel

Washington Football Team visits the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon for a Week 11 matchup of squads trying to keep dwindling playoff chances alive. The Panthers currently sit in seventh place in the NFC with a 5-5 record while WFT is on the outside looking in at 3-6. A win...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Panthers#Bmitch Finlay#The Football Team
NBC Sports

Steve Smith unsure if Rivera's plan will lead to WFT success

Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. spent the first 13 seasons of his decorated professional career with the Carolina Panthers, with his final three campaigns under the leadership of head coach Ron Rivera. During those three years together, Smith saw Rivera inherit a two-win team and turn it into a playoff-level club.
NFL
Washington Times

Curtis Samuel out against Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Curtis Samuel won’t get to play in the Carolina reunion. The Washington wide receiver was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers when the team’s inactives were released 90 minutes before kickoff. Samuel, who played for the Panthers from 2017 to 2020, will miss his fifth straight contest and eighth overall game of the season.
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Steve Smith: Mistakes With the Small Nuances Did the Panthers in

Panthers Hall of Honor member and NFL Network Analyst Steve Smith Sr. joined Kyle Bailey on Tuesday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he weighed in on the defensive struggles for Carolina against Washington, and if the Panthers should have played PJ Walker a little more Steve started by looking at the defense of Carolina having […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

Andre Johnson, Steve Smith among Hall of Fame semifinalists

Seven first-time eligible former players, including wide receivers Andre Johnson, Steve Smith and Anquan Boldin, are among 26 modern day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. Joining them as candidates for induction next year are outstanding kick returner Devin Hester; pass-rushing standouts Robert Mathis and...
NFL
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
349
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy