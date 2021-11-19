ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Best holiday gifts for employees

By BestReviews, Sian Babish
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ud5QZ_0d1tQ75J00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details .

Which holiday gift for employees is best?

When the holidays roll around, in addition to friends and family, you may also have to shop for employees. Many professionals buy holiday gifts for their employees to show their appreciation.

While you may spend the better part of 40 hours a week with employees—and know them fairly well on a professional level—it can still be hard to choose personal gifts for them. To find the right holiday gift for employees this year, consider products that solve problems, make life easier or simply bring joy.

Do you need a few more gift recommendations for the important people in your life? Check out these gift guides:

What to know before you buy holiday gifts for employees

Who I need to buy holiday gifts for at the office

Depending on where you work and your relationships with staff, you may find yourself buying holiday gifts for several people at the office.

For many professionals, their gift list includes executive assistants, team members, department heads or interns. Some professionals buy holiday gifts for other individuals they regularly interact with at work, like valets, cleaning crew members or security officers. With the rise of working from home, it’s common to send holiday gifts to remote employees or contractors as well.

Which holiday gifts are best for departments or teams

Professionals with large teams or departments may opt for group gifts that appeal to everyone. Here are a few popular options.

  • Holiday gift baskets for employees, for example, contain dozens of treats and specialty items. They allow staff to choose their gifts from the assortment, whether it’s a chocolate bar or a bag of gourmet popcorn.
  • Instead of buying gifts individually or for the department as a whole, many professionals treat their staff to a special holiday lunch. They either send lunch to the office or take their team out for a nice meal.
  • Many professionals give branded merchandise for team members featuring company logos, mascots or colors. Some of the most common branded items include office supplies, outerwear and travel gear.

Which holiday gifts are best for assistants

Many professionals work closely with the executive or personal assistants, and for that reason, it’s common to spend a little more on holiday gifts for them. Gift certificates to favorite restaurants or retailers are good choices. Wine, leather goods, electronics and beauty products are also popular.

What are the best holiday gifts to buy for employees?

Top Amazon gift card

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTtks_0d1tQ75J00

Amazon gift card pack

If you’re looking for holiday party gifts for employees, you can’t go wrong with $10 Amazon gift cards. This set comes with 10 gift cards that are individually packed in mini envelopes.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Top Echo device

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWDql_0d1tQ75J00

Echo Dot

This compact smart speaker offers hands-free voice control for music, smart home devices and calls. The device has built-in Alexa and has tens of thousands of skills to make life easier, like making grocery lists or checking the weather.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Top Amazon Fire tablet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHgVY_0d1tQ75J00

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

Amazon’s most affordable tablet on the market doesn’t compromise on function, especially with front- and rear-facing cameras and a quad-core processor. The device is perfect for mobile gaming or video calls.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Top elegant pen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJLkH_0d1tQ75J00

Cross Bailey Ballpoint Pen

A classic option, this sophisticated Cross pen has the brand’s signature craftsmanship and styling. The pen has a smooth twist-action mechanism as well as a well-balanced body for comfortable writing.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Top mini chocolate box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2Lqf_0d1tQ75J00

Godiva G Cube Santa Chocolate Gift Box

This affordable Godiva gift box includes an eight-piece assortment of individually wrapped dark, milk and white chocolate truffles. The Santa-themed box is fun and festive.

Sold by Macy’s

Shop Now

Top wine opener set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MB1kA_0d1tQ75J00

Cork Genius Wine Opener Set

Say goodbye to broken corks with this innovative wine accessories gift set, whose opener features a simple push mechanism for easy opening. It includes a vacuum wine sealer to preserve flavor, as well as an aerator for smooth, no-drip pouring.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Top wireless charger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aU09r_0d1tQ75J00

Anker Qi-Certified Wireless Charger

A convenient gift that will get plenty of use, this wireless Qi-certified charger is a sleek addition to any desk. It charges most smartphones and wireless earbuds, and its small size makes it great for travel.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Top wristlet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9A4R_0d1tQ75J00

MICHAEL Michael Kors Signature Jet Set Medium Wristlet

This understated wristlet features classic Michael Kors styling with 18K gold-tone hardware and a stylish print. It’s ideal for holding the bare essentials, like smartphones, makeup and keys.

Sold by Macy’s

Shop Now

Top nuts assortment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oscmW_0d1tQ75J00

Oh! Nuts Nut and Dried Fruit Gift Box

Colorful and nutritious, this nuts and fruit assortment includes healthy goodies like dried summer plums and pistachios. It comes neatly arranged in a gift box that you can easily wrap or decorate.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Top scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBu7W_0d1tQ75J00

Polo Ralph Lauren Solid Wool Muffler Scarf

Elegant and versatile, this unisex wool scarf is a luxurious gift perfect for chilly days. The timeless design, available in four solid colors, features signature logo embroidery and fringe trim.

Sold by Macy’s

Shop Now

Top fragrance gift set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERsUA_0d1tQ75J00

Estée Lauder Fragrance Treasures Gift Set

This limited-edition fragrance set features four of Estée Lauder’s best-selling scents, including Pleasures and Bronze Goddess. They’re neatly packaged in a ribbon gift box featuring holiday colors and gold foil accents.

Sold by Macy’s

Shop Now

Top travel mug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNyi8_0d1tQ75J00

Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mug

A favorite among commuters, Contigo’s stainless steel insulated travel mug has patented Autoseal technology to prevent spills and drips, even when it tips over inside bags. It keeps hot drinks warm for up to 7 hours and cold beverages chilled for up to 18 hours.

Sold by Amazon , Kohl’s and Macy’s

Shop Now

Top skincare set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Q2ql_0d1tQ75J00

Jack Black Skin Saviors Set

Jack Black’s sampler gift box features four of the brand’s top-selling products, including cleanser, exfoliator, moisturizer and lip balm. These products help restore and protect skin after shaving.

Sold by Ulta and Sephora

Shop Now

Top Moscow mule set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXX1L_0d1tQ75J00

Benicci Moscow Mule Copper Mug Set

This Moscow mule set comes with a pair of handcrafted copper mugs and straws. The set can be given on its own as an affordable gift or presented with vodka, lime and ginger beer in a personalized gift basket.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

The go-to gift guide for the makeup lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which makeup gift set is best? If you want to restock your makeup collection or simply want to buy a nice gift for a loved one, purchase a makeup gift set. Makeup gift sets usually work within a particular range of colors or color palettes. For […]
MAKEUP
phl17.com

Morning Extra- Limor Suss with best gifts for the holidays

(Sponsored)- Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list. Discover unique holiday cards from Minted, all designed by their community of 16,000 independent artists from around the world, who you support with every purchase. The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky takes the reins on...
LIFESTYLE
WKBN

Best gift under $50

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts under $50 are best? Sometimes, the best gifts are also budget-friendly. Whether it’s a last-minute present for an out-of-touch relative or a stocking stuffer for a roommate, cheap gifts reaffirm what we love most about gift-giving: that it’s the thought that counts and […]
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
The Hollywood Reporter

These Are the Best Black Friday Sales on Tech, Luxury Fashion, Beauty and More (Updating)

The holiday shopping season is well underway now that Black Friday is in full swing. After rolling out early deals in October, online and brick-and-mortar retailers have even more epic markdowns on tech, toys, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and many others. Unlike frenzied shopping holidays of years past, some stores encouraged customers to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday by closing their doors Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Petco, REI and Walmart are among the retail chains that were closed, though they were all already offering...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WHNT News 19

Ready for holiday shopping? Check out these Thanksgiving 2021 deals now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re able to get a minute away from your family and the Thanksgiving festivities, be sure to check out the early Black Friday deals. Stores are rolling out sales earlier this year, and with possible shopping delays, it’s a great idea to get a jump […]
SHOPPING
WRIC - ABC 8News

Best gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for new parents is best? Whether you’re recently a new parent or know someone who is, chances are you’ve already likely noticed that new parents don’t have a lot of time to shop for themselves. Regardless if you want to buy a gift for someone […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WHNT News 19

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Gift Certificates#Restaurants#Gift Basket#Bestreviews
WHNT News 19

13 popular gifts that are already on sale and could sell out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Want to get some online holiday shopping done before you sit down for Thanksgiving dinner? Thousands of items are on sale today, and among them are products that we expect will become the season’s top holiday gift picks. We think they’ll sell out by the end of […]
SHOPPING
WHNT News 19

Finish your holiday shopping from home with these top Black Friday deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best deals for the holidays Now that the biggest shopping season of the year is here, there are tons of great products in a wide range of categories seeing significant price cuts. This article will be updated with the best deals of the day throughout Black […]
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Amazon
WPRI 12 News

WalletHub ranks 2021’s best gift cards

(WWTI) — Billions of dollars in gift card value has gone unused in recent years, despite gift cards being the most popular type of gift for the 15th consecutive year in 2021, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website compared the 50 most popular gift card options across five major categories to rank 2021’s best […]
LIFESTYLE
WHNT News 19

Top picks from early Black Friday deals from Macy’s — including 50% off beauty products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Beauty must-haves, enticing cologne, household items and more — you don’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to grab awesome discounted products at Macy’s. The popular retailer is already gearing up for the official beginning of the holiday shopping season with deep discounts […]
MAKEUP
Footwear News

The 58 Best Black Friday Shoe Deals and Sneaker Sales You Can Shop Now

For over the past decade, Black Friday has remained the biggest shopping day of the year. Held annually the Friday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday represents the official countdown to Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, when gift giving is in full effect. Retailers entice their customers with big savings to kick off the holiday season on everything from clothing deals to discounts on beauty products. The holy grail of shopping days is on today, offering tons of Black Friday shoe and sneaker deals to take advantage of. Is it worth shopping Black Friday shoe and sneaker sales? In a word, yes. With Black Friday so widespread...
RETAIL
WWD

The Best Ulta Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021

Click here to read the full article. Ulta Beauty is already a top destination for makeup, skin care, and hair care products, but loyal fans of the retailer know that its Black Friday sale is one shopping event you don’t want to miss. Known for treating shoppers to a plethora of deals and savings across its extensive selection of product categories and brand offerings, Ulta makes holiday shopping an incredibly easy task for everyone on your list with its amazing hair gift sets, makeup gift sets, perfume gift sets, and spa gifts, regardless of how beauty-savvy you are. And if you’re...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy