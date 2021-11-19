ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Germany holds onto Biotech jabs as its Moderna stock risks expiry- report

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HoabX_0d1tPl4n00

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s government will limit shipments of the Biontech/PfizerCOVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks to push the use of its stock of Moderna vaccines before it expires, a health official was cited as saying by RND newspaper group on Friday.

Health ministry state secretary Thomas Steffen wrote to Germany’s states that 90% of orders curently were for the Biontech vaccine.

“But the Moderna vaccine should increasingly be used for boosters because otherwise, we face the expiry of our Moderna vaccines in stock from the middle of the first quarter of 2022,” Steffen was quoted as saying.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bunge to acquire minority stake in Brazil's Pantanal Agricola

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd intends to acquire a minority stake in Brazilian agriculture supplies distributor Pantanal Agricola, which operates in the country’s major midwest grain-producing region, it said on Friday. Financial details of the potential deal were not disclosed. Bunge’s director in Brazil, Roberto...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Italy and France sign agreement on space launchers

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italy and France clinched an accord on Friday to strengthen their cooperation on space launchers as part of a broader bilateral treaty. Among the goals laid out in the bilateral treaty were pledges to reinforce military connections, including at an industrial level, and work together in the space sector.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Biotech#Rnd
The Motley Fool

2 Top Biotech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Axsome Therapeutics' leading pipeline candidate boasts blockbuster potential. Novavax will soon enter coronavirus vaccine market in many developed nations. The stock market has been on a fantastic run since late March 2020, with the S&P 500 more than doubling since then. Perhaps your portfolio has performed on par with the broader market, or maybe it hasn't.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Germany urges its nationals to leave Ethiopia

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Germany urged its nationals on Tuesday to leave Ethiopia on the first available commercial flights, joining France and the United States which have also told their citizens to leave immediately. The Foreign Ministry said added in a statement that German citizens could still use Addis...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
milwaukeesun.com

Germany promotes Moderna shot as the Rolls-Royce of Covid vaccines

The German health minister claimed that experts see the Moderna shot as the ?Rolls-Royce? of vaccines, while likening the Pfizer jab to a ?Mercedes? as the country looks to roll out booster shots to tame a fourth wave. Speaking on Monday, Health Minister Jens Spahn told a news conference that...
WORLD
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

U.S. regulators widened their approval for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to include all adults late last week. Germany and Singapore are promoting Moderna's boosters. Investors welcomed these developments after a run of less positive news for the biotech company. What happened. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were up by 5.4%...
STOCKS
BBC

Germany Covid: Health minister's stark warning to get jabbed

Germany's health minister has issued his starkest warning yet on the importance of getting vaccinated. "By the end of this winter everyone in Germany will either be vaccinated, recovered or dead," Jens Spahn told a news conference in Berlin on Monday. Germany is in the grip of a fourth wave...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Could This Vaccine News Help Moderna Stock Recover?

The company may also be moving on continued momentum after an announcement yesterday stating it filed for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, a 50 microgram two-dose series of SPIKEVAX, with Health Canada to include children ages six to 11. Moderna shares were trading up 4.82% at $263.54 Friday morning at...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

German business confidence drops for 5th consecutive month

German business confidence has dropped for the fifth consecutive month amid persistent supply-chain bottlenecks and a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe s biggest economy, a closely watched survey showed Wednesday.The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index dropped to 96.5 points in November from 97.7 last month. Companies' assessment of both their current situation and their outlook for the next six months worsened. It was the lowest figure since February.“Supply bottlenecks and the fourth wave of the coronavirus are challenging German companies,” Ifo said in a statement. It said that while manufacturers' future outlook brightened somewhat, that of...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy This Giant Biotech Stock?

Amgen's higher volumes, net margins, and share repurchases all helped improve earnings. The company's maintenance of a relatively modest debt level is also encouraging. To boot, the stock can provide income investors with a market-beating 3.5% yield. There's a common expression in the investing community, which goes as follows: "It's...
STOCKS
Reuters

Brazil registers 315 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 315 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 12,392 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered a total of 613,957 coronavirus deaths and 22,067,630 confirmed cases. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy