ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Brazil central bank chief sees 2022 inflation shifting away from goal, GDP to be revised down

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

BRASILIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday that inflation expectations for 2022 are rising and shifting "a bit" away from the bank's target, noting that the central bank has been trying to control it by raising interest rates.

Campos Neto also said it is likely that the Brazilian central bank will revise down its forecast for the country's GDP growth next year, currently standing at 2.1%, but did not provide details on the new projection.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres, writing by Gabriel Araujo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Colombia central bank extends inflation target of 3% to 2022

BOGOTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank set its inflation target for 2022 at 3% on Friday, extending the goal for another year, with a range of between 2% and 4%, even as prices tick upwards amid global economic recovery and supply-chain constraints. Latin America's fourth-largest economy saw 12-month...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields drop as COVID variant sows fear

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields dropped sharply across the board on Friday as investors reacted to a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa by piling into safe haven assets. The variant was considered by scientists to be the most significant yet found, Britain...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil to shut its borders to six African countries

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil will shut its borders to travelers arriving from six southern African countries, the chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday, the latest in a slew of major nations to announce restrictions meant to combat the newly identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gdp#Interest Rates#Thomson Reuters#Brazilian
The Guardian

‘Wake up’: markets warn central banks to get a grip on inflation

Financial markets fear the world’s leading central banks are risking “economic disaster” by misjudging the threat of rising inflation and not turning off the stimulus taps that have flooded the global economy with money. From the Federal Reserve to the European Central Bank, policymakers are grappling with a surge in...
BUSINESS
hot96.com

Leadership shake-up to test Mexican central bank as inflation soars

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s surprise shakeup of the nomination process for the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) next chief has cast doubt over the bank’s rate-tightening cycle as it battles to keep high inflation in check. Lopez Obrador, a leftist populist who has already placed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
investing.com

Mexico central bank pick vows to fight inflation, not to touch reserves

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government's pick to be the next central bank governor, Victoria Rodriguez, said on Wednesday that if ratified in the post, she was committed to combating inflation and would not touch Mexico's international reserves. Rodriguez spoke in a brief video address flanked by Finance Minister...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Austrian central bank sees growing risks from mortgages amid property boom

VIENNA (Reuters) – Risks from insufficiently cautious mortgage lending are increasing amid Austria’s housing market boom, the central bank said on Wednesday, stressing that such loans need close scrutiny. In its last semi-annual Financial Stability Report in June, the Austrian National Bank (ONB) said closer scrutiny of mortgage lending was...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Bundesbank chief sees upside risks to inflation

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – As Europe’s labour markets tighten, workers will be increasingly in a position to demand higher wages, raising the risk of persistently high inflation, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday. “Companies’ complaints about labour shortages have increased significantly, particularly in Germany, but also among our European neighbours,”...
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

Rising inflation puts central banks’ credibility at stake

The US Federal Reserve is “running out of excuses” for high inflation, says James Mackintosh in The Wall Street Journal. US consumer prices rose by 6.2% year-on-year in October, the fastest rate since 1990. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, hit an annual 4.6%, the highest since 1991.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Brazil Government Cuts GDP Forecasts, Raises Inflation Outlook

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's economy ministry on Wednesday cut its forecasts for GDP growth this and next year, while it raised its outlook for inflation, showing some economic deterioration on its radar. GDP is likely to grow by 5.1% this year and 2.1% in 2022, down from 5.3% and 2.5%,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy