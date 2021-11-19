IPO for SPAC FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (ZING) Opens at $10.10

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that the company entered into an agreement to sell its Purification Solutions business to One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm, in a transaction valued at $111 million, subject to certain debt-like and other closing adjustments. Cabot’s Purification Solutions business is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of high-performing activated carbon used in a range of environmental, health, safety, and industrial applications.
