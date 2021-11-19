IPO for SPAC FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (ZING) Opens at $10.10

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO