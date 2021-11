NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. ('EHT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:EHT) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of $1,500,000. The Company issued 6,000,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit (each a 'Unit' and collectively, the 'Units') with each Unit consisting of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a '1/2 Warrant'). Each whole Warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a term of 24 months after closing until November 26, 2023 (the 'Offering'). No finder's fees were paid in connection with this Offering.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO