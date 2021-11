Dovish ECB grapples with COVID-19 hesitancy and higher inflation. Growth prospects stifled. Room for bearish augmentation. The European Central Bank (ECB) have thus far remained the most accommodative of the major central banks and now have added complexity to their task with the recent spread of COVID-19 throughout the Euro area. Persistent high inflation in the continues to plague the region, and is unlikely to soften with cold temperatures projected for the winter months (higher energy demands). The spread of the virus is expected to compound the problem in relation to slower economic growth, sparking the stagflation debate once more. Simply put, rate hikes could help slow inflationary pressure but would come at the cost of a higher cost of borrowing, putting further pressure on households and businesses – limiting economic growth.

