These 3-Ingredient, Fiber-Filled Banana Bread Cookies Are the Perfect Bedtime Snack

is one of those foods you can never get tired of—even if you ate it the entire first year of the pandemic. It's sweet but not too sweet and pairs perfectly with coffee. It's thick and warming, the very definition of comfort food. And hey, it uses up your bananas on the brink of death.

But sometimes you just don't have the time, energy, or ingredients to bake a loaf from scratch, or perhaps you're burnt out on the traditional banana bread you made throughout 2020 and are in search of a fresh spin. That's where this delicious, super simple banana bread cookie recipe from Feel Good Foodie creator Yumna Jawad comes in handy. These treats will more than quell your craving for banana bread but serves them up in oatmeal cookie form: bite-sized, travel-friendly, and filled with protein and fiber. The best part? Banana bread bites only require three ingredients to make—yes, three—all of which you likely already have tucked away inside your pantry.

All you need to make the banana bread cookies are bananas, oats, and chocolate chips. "You can make them with regular oats, but the consistency is better with quick oats," Jawad says. "If all you have is rolled oats, you can pulse them in a food processor or blender a few times until they break down slightly so they’re smaller and softer." The soft, tender texture of the bananas works as the perfect binder so you don't need any eggs or oil to keep 'em intact. All you need to do is combine the ingredients in a bowl, form them into little round balls on a baking tray, and let them cook in the oven for 10 minutes. You'll be hard-pressed to find an easier dessert recipe.

Besides being easy and delicious, these cookies are also full of nutritional benefits. "Oats are a great source of fiber and protein, and keep these cookies gluten-free," Jawad says. The bananas are another great source of fiber as well as potassium. They also contain tryptophan, an amino acid that helps increase the production of serotonin, which can help calm and relax you. This makes these cookies the perfect bedtime snack.

"You can [also] use any kind of chocolate chips for this recipe," Jawad says. "Use dairy-free to make them vegan, or use semi-sweet, milk, or white if you prefer. I recommend mini chocolate chips though if possible." If you want to get creative, she says you can use the recipe as a base and sub out the chocolate chips for another ingredient. Some of Jawad's favorites are raisins, dried mango, and dried cranberries. She also says you can add a touch of vanilla extract or cinnamon for another layer of sweetness.

Get the full recipe below and head to her site for more easy, nutrient-packed dessert ideas. Pro tip before you jump in: Make a double batch, because they're super freezer-friendly. "Let the cookies cool completely before freezing solid on a baking sheet. You can then transfer them to a bag or airtight container and they will keep well for a month or two," Jawad says.

Banana oatmeal cookies recipe

Ingredients

2 cups quick oats

2 overripe bananas

1/3 cup chocolate chips

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, mash the bananas with a fork until they have a liquid-like consistency. Add the oats and stir with a fork to combine. Fold in the chocolate chips.

3. Divide the dough into 1 1/2 tablespoon-sized balls using a spring-loaded scoop and flatten them slightly with a spatula. Makes about 15.

4. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until cookies are set and slightly lightly brown and set.

5. Cool on the baking sheet for five minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

