Movies

New David Bowie documentary on the way based on “thousands of hours” of unseen footage

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new David Bowie documentary on the way that Variety reports was made from thousands of hours of rare performance footage, most of which has never been seen by the public. Brett Morgen, who made documentaries...

HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
CNET

Beatles: Get Back documentary with exclusive new John Lennon footage: When and how to watch, what to know

Netflix may have a bundle of documentaries on its streaming service, but the top one on our countdown list belongs squarely to Disney Plus. Later in November, Disney Plus will release The Beatles: Get Back. The hotly anticipated documentary will stream as a series, with three episodes airing on consecutive days. If you're a Beatles fan, you won't want to miss the unseen footage of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they prepare to play their renowned "rooftop concert" at the band's Apple Corps headquarters on London's Savile Row -- the band's last live performance.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Iman: David Bowie was ‘truly the love of my life’

Supermodel, philanthropist and entrepreneur Iman joins TODAY to talk about her relationship with her late husband, David Bowie, and the new fragrance she is releasing in his honor. During the pandemic, she says, “grief knocked on the door and became a companion.” She says Bowie was “truly the love of my life … I’m just waiting until I meet him again.”Nov. 17, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Iman’s First Fragrance Pays Homage to David Bowie

Iman is paying homage to her marriage to the late David Bowie with her debut fragrance, called Love Memoir. The supermodel is leveraging her cherished memories from her nearly three decades with the music icon for the scent, which takes inspiration from Bowie as well as her global travels and her time sheltering in place at her upstate New York country home.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebrag.com

The best reactions to ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ documentary

The biggest music documentary of the year is finally here: Peter Jackson’s in-depth The Beatles: Get Back debuted on Disney+ on Thursday, November 25th, with the second and third episodes set to follow on Friday, November 26th, and Saturday, November 27th. With almost eight hours of material – cut down...
ENTERTAINMENT
openculture.com

8 Hours of David Bowie’s Historic 1980 Floor Show: Complete & Uncut Footage

Bowie completists rejoice. Eight hours of footage from his 1973 television program “The 1980 Floor Show,” have found their way to YouTube, including, Boing Boing notes, “uncut footage… multiple takes, backstage moments, and all of the dance rehearsals.” The show — actually an episode of the NBC series The Midnight Special curated by Bowie — lived up to its title (itself a pun on “1984,” the opening song of the broadcast), with elaborate dance numbers, major costume changes, and several guest performers: The Troggs, Amanda Lear, Carmen, and — most importantly — Marianne Faithfull, in career free-fall at the time but also in top form for this cabaret-style variety show.
MUSIC
CBS News

Half-century old, unseen footage shows Beatles writing and recording in new documentary "Get Back"

It's January 1969, and the Beatles are unrecognizable from the wide-eyed mop-tops who appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show" just five years prior. Their popularity is unrivalled. They've stopped touring and fame is exacting its price. Now comes a self-imposed stress: they've given themselves three weeks to record 14 songs that they'll play to a live audience, all the while, trailed by cameras. The astonishingly intimate footage was recently extracted from a London vault and placed in the capable hands of filmmaker Peter Jackson. His resulting three-part documentary series, "Get Back," drops Thanksgiving weekend on Disney Plus. It adds considerable light and joy to what was always considered to be the Beatles' darkest period. You might say Jackson took a sad song, and well, you know the rest.
MOVIES
themusicuniverse.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ soundtrack features The Doors, David Bowie, others

Republic Records announces the release of the Licorice Pizza Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally on November 26th followed by CD and a limited edition first-edition pressing LP on December 10th. A special red vinyl will be available at indie record stores. The 20 track album features songs by David Bowie,...
MOVIES
Classic Rock 105.1

New David Bowie Film Has the Blessing of His Family

A yet-untitled David Bowie film is reportedly on the way, with the approval of the late rocker's family. Though no official release date has been announced, sources speaking to Variety noted that the Sundance Film Festival may host the movie's premiere, given its close proximity to the sixth anniversary of of Bowie's death on Jan. 10.
MOVIES
L.A. Weekly

From Childish Gambino to David Bowie — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Childish Gambino to David Bowie: The eightieth LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Whipped Cream and Armin Van Buuren, hip-hop from ToBy, punk/indie from Cuffed Up and Hoity-Toity, and so much more. Find us on...
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

What Can We Expect From a Forthcoming David Bowie Documentary?

The long career of David Bowie includes a number of high points, both on record and on the screen. And a forthcoming documentary might well see those two strains of his life converge, albeit posthumously. Writing at Ultimate Classic Rock, Jen Austin has details on an untitled project that’s attracting some pre-release buzz. Why? Director Brett Morgen has had access to a host of previously-unreleased footage of Bowie — and he’s been working on this project for the last four years.
MOVIES
NME

Watch David Bowie perform early single ‘Can’t Help Thinking About Me’ in unreleased footage

A previously unseen video of David Bowie performing early single ‘Can’t Help Thinking About Me’ has been released – check it out below. Originally released in 1965, ‘Can’t Help Thinking About Me’ was the first single Bowie released after changing his name from David Jones. Bowie performed the track during the 90s as he set to work on ‘Toy’, an album of re-recorded songs from his early days that was eventually scrapped due to a disagreement with his label.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Never-seen-before footage of David Bowie to be made into a film

Director Brett Morgen will create a new film featuring never-before-seen footage of David Bowie. The project has reportedly taken around four years to develop and has involved watching thousands of hours of Bowie footage - the majority of has never been circulated. Morgen will be taking the roles of editing,...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

David Bowie’s Estate Approves New Brett Morgen Directed Documentary Which May Debut At 2022 Sundance Film Festival

A new David Bowie documentary is underway. According to Variety, the documentary is made from thousands of hours of performance footage, the majority of which the public has never seen before. The Bowie estate has reportedly approved the film and the filmmakers are hoping to premiere the documentary in January at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
MOVIES

