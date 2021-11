Despite the fact that he isn't feeling very well at the moment after testing positive for COVID-19, Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin took some time Saturday to do several interviews with media. While speaking with Sportsnet reporter Eric Engels, Bergevin was asked whether it was in the Habs' best interest to attempt to win games after starting the seasons with a 4-13-2 record. Bergevin quickly rebuked any notion that the team is, or should be tanking the rest of the season.

