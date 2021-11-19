BioMarin (BMRN) FDA Approval a 'Great Win' - Stifel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved FYARRO™ (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound) for intravenous use for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa). FYARRO is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for advanced malignant PEComa in adults.
