BioMarin (BMRN) FDA Approval a 'Great Win' - Stifel

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LIVTENCITY™ (maribavir) for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older and weighing at least 35 kg) with post-transplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/disease that is refractory to treatment (with or without genotypic resistance) with ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir, or foscarnet.1 Overall, more than twice the proportion of adult transplant patients with refractory or resistant (R/R) CMV infection/disease achieved confirmed CMV DNA level.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO