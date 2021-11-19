ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BioMarin (BMRN) FDA Approval a 'Great Win' - Stifel

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Stifel analyst Paul Matteis said FDA approval for BioMarin's (NASDAQ: BMRN)...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Shares Rally 11% on 'Nu' Concerns, Analyst Sees mRNA Technology Adapting Much Quicker to New COVID Variant

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) are all trading higher in pre-open Friday amid ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
northbaybusinessjournal.com

BioMarin Pharmaceutical gets accelerated FDA approval to treat pediatric dwarfism

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted San Rafael-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical accelerated approval to market a treatment that stimulates height growth in children diagnosed with a rare genetic bone disease, the pharmaceutical company announced Nov. 19. The medication, called Voxzogo, is given as a daily injection to children age...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
StreetInsider.com

Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Granted FDA Approval for FYARRO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved FYARRO™ (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound) for intravenous use for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa). FYARRO is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for advanced malignant PEComa in adults.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Takeda’s (TAK) LIVTENCITYTM Approved by U.S. FDA as First and Only Treatment for People Ages 12 and Older with Post-Transplant Cytomegalovirus

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LIVTENCITY™ (maribavir) for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older and weighing at least 35 kg) with post-transplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/disease that is refractory to treatment (with or without genotypic resistance) with ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir, or foscarnet.1 Overall, more than twice the proportion of adult transplant patients with refractory or resistant (R/R) CMV infection/disease achieved confirmed CMV DNA level.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Pfizer (PFE) Asks FDA to Amend EUA and Include Booster for Everyone 18+, Analyst Sees Good Chances for Winning Approval and Upgrades BioNTech (BNTX) to Buy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Yesterday, Germany recommended only the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NYSE: BNTX) for under the 30s as it causes fewer heart inflammations in younger people than the Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

BioMarin Receives FDA Approval for VOXZOGO™ (vosoritide) for Injection, Indicated to Increase Linear Growth in Children with Achondroplasia Aged 5 and Up with Open Growth Plates

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval to VOXZOGO™ (vosoritide) for Injection, indicated to increase linear growth in pediatric patients with achondroplasia five years of age and older with open epiphyses (growth plates). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an improvement in annualized growth velocity (AGV). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory studies. To fulfill this post-marketing requirement, BioMarin intends to use the ongoing open-label extension studies compared to available natural history.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

FDA Conditionally Approves Biomarin's Dwarfism Drug

The FDA has approved BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: BMRN) Voxzogo (vosoritide) for Injection for achondroplasia. The approval comes for achondroplasia patients five years and older to increase linear growth in patients with open epiphyses (growth plates). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an improvement in annualized growth...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
drugdeliverybusiness.com

BioMarin wins FDA approval for injection to increase growth in children with dwarfism

San Rafael, California-based BioMarin’s Voxzogo (vosoritide) injection has indication to increase linear growth in pediatric patients with achondroplasia (a form of dwarfism) five years of age and older with open epiphysis (growth plates). Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory studies, with BioMarin intending to use the ongoing open-label extension studies compared to available natural history.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Investor's Business Daily

BioMarin Stock Jumps As FDA Approval Unlocks Its 'Next Growth Inflection'

BioMarin stock surged Friday after winning Food and Drug Administration approval for its dwarfism treatment in children as young as 5. The drug called Voxzogo treats achondroplasia, a form of short-limbed dwarfism. With the approval, patients in the U.S. can begin treatment as young as age 5. The BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) drug encourages growth before a patient's growth plates close.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Starts Celsius Holdings (CELH) at Buy

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan initiates coverage on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) with a Buy rating and a price target of
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 14-Nov. 20): BioMarin FDA Decision, Tapering Earnings News Flow, Conference Presentations And More

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 14-Nov. 20): BioMarin FDA Decision, Tapering Earnings News Flow, Conference Presentations And More

Biotech stocks declined for the second straight week amid a broader market pullback, along with earnings news from small- and micro-cap companies and presentations at multiple conferences. Among the biggest news of the week is Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) announcement regarding the spin-off of its Consumer Health business. Eton
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
