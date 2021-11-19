ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Top Dolla Releases Hip-Hop Song On His WWE Release

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Top Dolla” AJ Francis has released a new hip-hop track on his WWE release. As noted, WWE released Dolla and 7 other wrestlers on Thursday night – John Morrison, Tegan...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Provides Update On Triple H’s Condition

During an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon provided an update on her husband Triple H’s condition. The former WWE Champion just had heart surgery following a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” Stephanie said. Stephanie McMahon...
WWE
B106

Here Are Hip-Hop’s Best Songs Within a Song

Everyone loves a good ol’ fashion BOGO. Having the ability to get two (or more) things for the price of one is one of the tricks that helps drive capitalism, and when it comes to music, getting a double dose of vibes on a single track can make a song hit different.
THEATER & DANCE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Maverick
Person
Tegan Nox
Person
Jaxson Ryker
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Charlotte Flair Backstage After Becky Lynch Match At WWE Survivor Series

WWE.com has released 74 behind-the-scenes photos from last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. One of the photos is of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair returning to gorilla position – with a huge smile on her face – after her match against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Another WWE Star Welcomes Third Child This Week

WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston and his wife Kori have welcomed their third child. Kofi took to Twitter and Instagram today and announced that Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah was born at home late Tuesday night. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long. “Witnessing my wife...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

B-Fab Feat. Top Dolla “It’s Not Goodbye” Music Video Released

B-Fab received a little bit of help from her fellow Hit Row member Top Dolla for a new hip-hop track thanking fans following her release from WWE. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott shared the video on social media of the new song, “It’s Not Goodbye,” by Top Dolla and B-Fab. Briana “B-Fab”...
WWE
thesource.com

Today In Hip-Hop History: Ice Cube Released His Third LP ‘The Predator’ 29 Years Ago

On this day in 1992, gangsta rapper turned actor/filmmaker Ice Cube released his most successful solo album The Predator. Released months after the 1992 Los Angeles riots, this album follows the same tone that existed in Ice Cube’s music from his solo beginning; Black power against any form of oppression. Although the album was very graphic, it still had a great reception among the commercial audience, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart (despite his blatant diss of the Billboard editor on the album’s title track) and selling 193,000 copies in its first week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Dolla S Hit Row#Roh#Pwg#Nwa
Billboard

Capella Grey's 'Gyalis' Hits Top 10 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

Capella Grey achieves his first top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as “Gyalis” breaks into the top tier with a 14-10 lift on the list dated Nov. 13. The song ascends as it continues to make inroads at the R&B/hip-hop and rhythmic radio formats. “Gyalis,” released through Capella/Allepac...
MUSIC
PWMania

WWE Superstar Responds To Report On His Release

Lince Dorado took to Twitter today and responded to a report on what led to the recent WWE releases of Lucha House Party. As noted earlier today, it was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter how Dorado and Gran Metalik requested their WWE departures after being asked to lose to Garza and Carrillo at the WWE Main Event tapings on September 13 in Boston. This was the last WWE bout for Dorado and Metalik together, but Dorado took a singles loss to Cedric Alexander on Main Event the following week. The report noted that Dorado was upset after the loss to Garza and Carrillo, and asked to talk to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, but that wasn’t viewed well by many. Dorado was reportedly the one who asked to be released first following that match, but Metalik agreed to ask for his release as well.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Jaxson Ryker Reacts To WWE Release

Jaxson Ryker signed with WWE in 2017 amid much fanfare. After being placed in the “Forgotten Sons” tag team with Wesley Blake and being repackaged as Steve Cutler, he received the edgier name and a bigger push. It all fell apart in June of 2020 when he made comments supporting Donald Trump at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

The Undertaker Names WWE Talent That Compares To Andre The Giant

The Undertaker was a guest on WWE’s The Bump this week where he spoke about Omos. He compared him to Andre The Giant and discussed what he has told him in the past. “I’ll say this. There will never be another Andre. But this guy is as close as we’ve come and that’s a big statement,” The Undertaker admitted. “But he’s special. Omos is special. The big thing for him to know and realize is that he is special and that he is different from everybody else. The average size of wrestlers, in general, is smaller than it was. So here’s this guy that is incredibly athletic and he’s just a big strong man. It’s important for him that he protects that. Sometimes guys don’t understand what that means. He and I have had a couple of conversations about what he should do and what he shouldn’t do. If things get too heated, call me.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Keith Lee Responds To Accusations Following His WWE Release

A few weeks ago WWE shocked the world once again when the company released a total of 18 Superstars, and former NXT Champion Keith Lee happened to be one of the stars that got cut. Keith Lee recently reflected on his final moments with WWE, and he indicated that he’ll be retiring his singlet when he posted the following:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Superstar And Wife Welcome Their Third Child

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali and his wife, Uzma, welcomed their third child on Wednesday. Ali shared a picture of the baby girl, explaining why she has been named “Dua” which means blessing in Arabic. He tweeted:. we named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her. The likes...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drake Maverick Releases Video Following WWE Release

Drake Maverick took to Twitter to release a new video following his WWE release. As announced this evening, Maverick was released from WWE along with Hit Row (Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Ashante “Thee” Adonis), John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker. The video plays off of...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Shane Thorne (Slapjack) Released From His WWE Contract

Shane Thorne was brought up to the WWE main roster as a part of Retribution. He was given a strange mask and a stranger name. Now the former Slapjack is no longer with the company. Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Shane Thorne is no longer with the company after today’s...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy