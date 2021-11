Surprise! Halo Infinite, the new Xbox-exclusive continuing story of everyone’s favorite UNSC Spartan, is live. On Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One (and One S and One X), and PC, Halo Infinite multiplayer can now be downloaded, installed, and played with old friends and new friends across the world as of today, Nov. 15, 2021. The campaign mode is not available yet; it’s still scheduled to land Dec. 8, but you can whet your appetite in the meantime by checking out how old game modes fit into this new world.

