WILL MONTERO GET WHAT HE WANTS? | Maury Show

Between the People pregnancy photo shoot and his fake “Montero” daytime TV talk show, Lil Nas X is obsessed with a certain flavor of throwback tabloid culture. And he’s really, really good at parodying it. On Wednesday, the “Industry Baby” singer released a follow-up video to his “That’s What I Want” music video … in the form of a full-length episode of the Maury show. Just in case you passed out after the music video’s steamy locker-room make-out scene, it goes on to show Lil Nas X get his heart broken when he discovers his linebacker BF has a wife and child. Now, Montero gets his comeuppance on the Maury set, with a very game Maury Povich marshaling a paternity and lie-detector test while Lil Nas X makes out with Yai and antagonizes his wife, Ashley. It plays like the most chaotic long-form improv you’ve ever seen. Lil Nas X goes from baiting Ashley (forgetting her name, doubling down on his theory that she’s a cheater) to having his own dramatic moment of stomping off the set. It’s further proof that Lil Nas X needs his own Kroll Show revival.

