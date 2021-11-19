WILL MONTERO GET WHAT HE WANTS? | Maury Show

Lil Nas X sure knows how to drum up buzz. And he’s living up to said billing by extending the narrative of his ‘That’s What I Want’ music video onto the Maury Show. The highly viral visual featured the chart-topper at his wit’s end over a lover that ultimately had a wife and child.
The “Old Town Road” singer's album-based love triangle made its way to Maury Wednesday for an episode titled “LEAVE YOUR WIFE FOR ME TODAY…THAT’S WHAT I WANT!” In the segment, Lil Nas X declared his love for his music video co-star Yai Ariza and confronted his lover’s wife, Ashley. At the end of the segment, Maury ran a disclaimer admitting it was all fake. "The 'Montero' segment is in collaboration between Lil Nas X and The Maury Show for entertainment purposes," read the disclaimer. "The storyline is loosely based on the music video, 'That's What I Want' by Lil Nas X."
Between the People pregnancy photo shoot and his fake “Montero” daytime TV talk show, Lil Nas X is obsessed with a certain flavor of throwback tabloid culture. And he’s really, really good at parodying it. On Wednesday, the “Industry Baby” singer released a follow-up video to his “That’s What I Want” music video … in the form of a full-length episode of the Maury show. Just in case you passed out after the music video’s steamy locker-room make-out scene, it goes on to show Lil Nas X get his heart broken when he discovers his linebacker BF has a wife and child. Now, Montero gets his comeuppance on the Maury set, with a very game Maury Povich marshaling a paternity and lie-detector test while Lil Nas X makes out with Yai and antagonizes his wife, Ashley. It plays like the most chaotic long-form improv you’ve ever seen. Lil Nas X goes from baiting Ashley (forgetting her name, doubling down on his theory that she’s a cheater) to having his own dramatic moment of stomping off the set. It’s further proof that Lil Nas X needs his own Kroll Show revival.
Lil Nas X becomes a viral sensation (yet again) in this random, exclusive episode of Maury. An upcoming edition of Maury’s popular daytime talk show features his most shocking paternity test reveal ever thanks to one of music’s biggest stars.
'The Simpsons' boss Al Jean wants the show to end as "continuous loop". The 60-year-old showrunner would love to make references to the very first episode of the hit animated comedy - which aired on December 17, 1989 - if he "had" to plug the plug on after 33 seasons and counting.
Internet sensation, Lil Nas X, most well known for his song, “Old Town Road,” released his debut album “Montero” on September 17th 2021. It peaked at number two on the Billboard 200. Nas is well known for publicity stunts to promote his music. The lead single, “MONTERO (Call me by...
Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
Watch: Lil Nas X Long-Awaited Album "Montero" Drops & We React!. It's another shocking episode of the Maury Show, and it's next guest is...Lil Nas X?. That's right! The 22-year-old artist is set to appear on the Nov. 17 episode with his now-ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza. And if the 40-second teaser is any indication, there's tons of drama.
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Will Smith has admitted his “heart shattered” when his son Jaden asked to be emancipated when he was a 15-year-old. The King Richard star opened up about the struggles his son faced after their 2013 film After Earth bombed commercially and critically, with Jaden enduring attacks from the media. Writing...
Tamron Hall is incredibly grateful for her Tam Fam. On Monday, the broadcast journalist got overwhelmed while celebrating the exciting news that her ABC daytime talk show Tamron Hall has been renewed for two more seasons. Joining Tamron in the official announcement video was her 2-year-old son, Moses, who despite...
Willow Smith kicked off her 21st birthday with an epic Halloween party in a costume that made fans lose it. The Whip My Hair crooner looked beyond stunning as she transformed into Brad Pitt’s Fight Club character Tyler Durden for the fete, giving the look a high-fashion twist we won’t soon forget.
Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
Another day, another drama unfolding from the housewives book Not All Diamonds And Rosé by Dave Quinn! Unlike his usual careful, neutral position, Andy Cohen did not hold back in the new book, published by Andy Cohen Books. The daddy of housewives seemingly had a scolding to deliver regarding former Real Housewives of New York City star […]
The post Carole Radziwill Says She Changed Andy Cohen’s Life & Slams Him For Building Real Housewives Franchise “On The Backs Of Women” appeared first on Reality Tea.
The "RHOA" alum claimed Kelly once asked her to remove her clothes. Porsha Williams is speaking out about her past experience with R. Kelly. In an interview with PEOPLE for this week's issue, published on Wednesday, the "RHOA" alum detailed the first alleged encounter she had with the R&B singer and shared why she spoke to authorities about her experience with Kelly.
Lil Nas X’s recent appearance on Maury was not another music video. It was an actual TV special that was promoted and presented like any other crazy episode of Maury.
In case you missed it, here’s what transpired ahead of Wednesday’s (Nov. 17) episode. Montero met Yai at football practice and the two fell passionately in love. In an effort to surprise Yai, Montero showed up at his home with a bouquet of red roses. However, to his shock, he caught his boyfriend with his wife, Ashley, and a young child. Devastated, Montero headed home to get drunk, pass out, and have a...
Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her decision to take a break from the spotlight, saying she thought everybody was "sick" of her. The actress spoke candidly about her experience during a rare cover interview with Vanity Fair, ahead of her upcoming film Don't Look Up - her first release in over two years since X-Men: Dark Phoenix in June 2019.
Montero Lamar Hill, also known as Lil Nas X,was seen running out of the "Maury" show building in Stamford on Wednesday's episode. Pop icon Lil Nas X appeared on a parody episode of the "Maury" show to declare his love for his music video co-star Yai Ariza and confront his lover’s wife, Ashley. The fictitious storyline was a continuation of his music video for "That’s What I Want."
Comments / 0