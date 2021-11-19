ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us: how have you been affected by the erupting volcano in La Palma?

By Guardian community team
 7 days ago
Lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on 19 November 2021 in La Palma, as seen from Los Llanos de Aridane.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma started erupting almost two months ago. The lava has caused widespread damage as it has poured into the ocean and solidified.

We would like to hear from those living on the island about how they have been affected. What’s your experience been during the last few weeks?

