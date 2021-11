In 1986, Peter Prinz noticed artists in Alabama did not have many places to exhibit their work. He decided to do something, and the result was Space One Eleven. “Space One Eleven was founded out of cultural isolation,” said CEO and co-founder Prinz. “Back then, there really wasn’t a space like this for artists to show their work. This area was a ‘flyover zone’ for a long time. Birmingham had such a need for a studio like ours. We had over 500 people visit our first exhibition, and I’d like to think they never left.”

