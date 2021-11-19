ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU says Merck's COVID pill can be taken in emergencies

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has issued emergency use advice for...

Federal health regulators said an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The agency isn't required to follow the group's advice.
EU proposes nine-month time limit on validity of COVID vaccinations for travel

The European Union has announced proposals that would put a nine-month time limit on COVID vaccinations for travelers in and out of the bloc. After that point, boosters would be required, the European Commission recommended, in a statement on its website on Thursday. "The 9-month period takes into account the guidance of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on the administration of booster doses as of 6 months, and provides for an additional period of 3 months to ensure that national vaccination campaigns can adjust and citizens can have access to boosters," the statement said. Also on Thursday, the Commission updated its framework for travel from outside the EU, saying travel should reopen by Jan. 10 to those who have World Health Organization approved shots, but that an additional proof of negative PCR test will also be required.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. Investors were uncertain whether the variant could potentially reverse months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has recovered significantly from a mid-year spike in coronavirus cases and deaths that was one of the worst in the region, but with its vaccination drive stalling due to logistical challenges and other issues, and with holidays approaching, experts and officials warn it could soon face another surge.
The massive spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is threatening the European Union's recovery from the deep economic slump caused by last year's onset of the pandemic, the bloc's economy chief said Wednesday.And medical experts warned that the public health situation could get much worse.Only two weeks ago the EU executive raised its growth forecast for an economy bouncing back from the worst of the pandemic. But EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday the upbeat picture was now in doubt again amid rising infections and with restrictions being reintroduced in a growing number of member states.The fear...
