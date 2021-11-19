ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Really Need That Moisture’: Colorado Climatologist Concerned About Less-Than-Average Snowpack For Mountains

By Shawna Khalafi
 7 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – It has been an unseasonably warm and dry fall for much of Colorado. It’s been 212 days since it snowed in Denver, approaching the record for the latest measurable snowfall in Denver: Nov. 21, set back in 1934.

Assistant State Climatologist with the Colorado Climate Center Becky Bolinger said the bigger concern is the less-than-average snowpack in mountain areas, which rely heavily on October and November snowfall.

“As soon as you go into the higher elevations, that’s going to become much more important because we really need that moisture to kind of put in our savings account for next spring when we want it to run off and go into our reservoirs, so thankfully it’s still early there and there’s lots of time to make up any deficits.”

Bolinger said the drought situation varies in different parts of the state. She said conditions in western Colorado are much more severe with long term drought, so it’s critical to get more snowfall this season.

“They did get some more of that summertime thunderstorm activity, which helped a little bit but hasn’t really helped to make up those really long term deficits that we’ve been seeing out there,” said Bolinger.

