Congress & Courts

What's House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's Net Worth?

 7 days ago
Kevin McCarthy, a U.S. Representative from the 23rd District of California, is currently the House minority leader. Since he's a Republican and the GOP isn't the leading party in the House, his role is top Republican in the House of Representatives. What's Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s net worth today?. Article...

Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrats not deterred by threats the GOP will strip them of committee assignments after Gosar vote

Democratic House members seem largely unbothered by the prospect that they might lose their committee assignments if Republicans take back the House of Representatives.The threat came after Democrats – along with two Republicans – voted to censure Republican Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona and strip him of his committees. Democrats voted after Mr Gosar shared a clip from the anime Attack on Titan that was doctored to show a character with Mr Gosar’s face killing a character with Rep Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s head.In response, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to strip Democratic members of their committees should they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americasvoice.org

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Scapegoats Immigrants While Delaying House Vote on Build Back Better Act

Yesterday, House Minority Leader in the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy delayed the vote on the Build Back Better Act with an over eight-and-a-half-hour speech on the House floor. Throughout his speech, the GOP leader took aim at undocumented immigrants, the so-called “Biden Border Crisis” and tried to make a case for keeping immigration provisions out of the Build Back Better bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wabcradio.com

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Sets a New Speech Record on the House Floor in Opposition to the $1.8 T Build Back Better Agenda

(AP) – The US House of Representatives plans to reconvene at 8 am this morning for a vote on President Biden’s 1.8T Build Back Better Agenda. House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy broke a 2018 record set by Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he spoke against the 2,100 page massive spending bill early into this morning. He spoke for more than 8 hours. Pelosi’s speech in February of 2018 was 8 hours 7 minutes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bakersfield Channel

Kevin McCarthy's eight-hour speech on the House floor delayed vote on Biden social spending bill

The House of Representatives delayed a highly anticipated vote on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion social spending package after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's record-breaking speech in opposition to the bill. McCarthy, the top-ranking Republican in the House, stood to speak at 8:38 p.m. ET and continued speaking around 5:04...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

House pushes Build Back Better vote to Friday morning to accommodate GOP leader McCarthy's quasi-filibuster

House Democrats had hoped to pass their roughly $2 trillion Build Back Better domestic spending bill Thursday night, and they appeared to have the votes to do it, but shortly after midnight Friday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said the House would recess until Friday morning so Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) can say his piece. At that point, McCarthy had been speaking for about four hours, in a sort of quasi-filibuster of the bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
arcamax.com

Marathon McCarthy speech highlights GOP leader's play for speaker

WASHINGTON — It’s no secret that Kevin McCarthy wants to be the next speaker of the House. The Republican leader made that clear Thursday night and into Friday morning in the most literal way possible: by speaking — longer than any member of the chamber ever has. McCarthy, R-Calif., commanded...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

Key Democrats Reportedly Vow To Vote Against Biden’s ‘Marxist’ Treasury Nominee

Key Democrat Senators reportedly said they would oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona told the White House they would not support Saule Omarova’s nomination to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets shut down live on air over bogus election fraud claims

Republican senator Ted Cruz has been challenged live on air after arguing that the 2020 US election results could have been overturned.CBS TV news host Margaret Brennan questioned the Republican senator on his party’s attempts to fuel questions over the authenticity of the presidential election results in the programme “Face The Nation” on Sunday.Ms Brennan said Mr Cruz had “detailed conversations” with former president Donald Trump during the time when the 6 January riots at the Capitol building broke out, citing the book Peril written by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.“You knew there was no congressional authority to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
