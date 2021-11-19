NASCAR to resume practice and qualifying in 2022

OCALA, Florida—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s two-week stay in Central Florida for its Qualifying Tournaments ended last week, at the Country Club of Ocala after playing a week earlier at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. Last week, at a weather-delayed tournament that extended to Saturday, 12 more players earned guaranteed starts during the first half of the 2021-22 season. Derek Castillo, who has never played in an official PGA Latinoamérica event, was the medalist, winning by a stroke when he drained a long putt on the 72nd hole to secure the title. The native Californian will make his debut in December at the season-opening Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro. Here is a look at the 12 members with status for either all or part of the season.

