NASCAR to resume practice and qualifying in 2022

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR will return both practice and qualifying to its weekend schedule for all three...

www.ftimes.com

FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to ‘sparse’ crowd for Kansas State-Texas game

The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
racer.com

NASCAR reveals knock-out qualifying format

NASCAR announced Friday morning the return of practice and qualifying for the 2022 season, including a knockout-style qualifying format for all three series. For the past two seasons, most races were held without on-track activity leading up to race day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bigger events such as the Daytona 500 and the championship race were among the eight Cup Series races that had practice and qualifying last year. A performance matrix was used for all three series to set the starting lineup when qualifying wasn’t held.
thelascopress.com

NASCAR Season Ending Updates

As the NASCAR Post-Season excitement begins to wind down there is still one big event on the calendar to wrap up 2021. The industry prepares for a return to Nashville from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 to host its annual Champion’s Week celebration. NASCAR Awards. The NASCAR Awards held on...
Speedway Digest

Practice & Qualifying Return With Knockout-Style Format in 2022

NASCAR today announced the return of practice and qualifying to its race weekends in 2022, with a dramatic knockout-style qualifying format setting the starting lineup for each NASCAR Cup Series race. The announcement comes after nearly two seasons with race weekends largely held without practice or qualifying – a procedure...
PGA Tour

Meet the Qualifiers

OCALA, Florida—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s two-week stay in Central Florida for its Qualifying Tournaments ended last week, at the Country Club of Ocala after playing a week earlier at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. Last week, at a weather-delayed tournament that extended to Saturday, 12 more players earned guaranteed starts during the first half of the 2021-22 season. Derek Castillo, who has never played in an official PGA Latinoamérica event, was the medalist, winning by a stroke when he drained a long putt on the 72nd hole to secure the title. The native Californian will make his debut in December at the season-opening Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro. Here is a look at the 12 members with status for either all or part of the season.
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Ken de la Bastide: NASCAR adopts knockout qualifying for 2022

It was good to learn, with NASCAR returning to qualifying next season, it decided not to reinvent the wheel. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR the past two years basically eliminated practice sessions and qualifying across all three of the national touring series. It never really made any...
Sentinel & Enterprise

Rivalry ready to resume on Thursday

There have been a handful of games played at Crocker Field this fall. Blowouts, nail biters, tilt’s against league foes. The historic stadium has seen just about everything this season. But Thanksgiving Day isn’t just another game. It’s history. It’s tradition. It’s the pride of two cities with thousands of...
wilsonpost.com

Superspeedway part of NASCAR Awards weekend

Nashville Superspeedway, which was revived in large part because of the tremendous reception of the 2019 NASCAR Awards Celebration in Nashville, will have a strong presence during next week’s return visit. “We’re thrilled about it and want to be front and center,” said NSS president Erik Moses Wednesday when the...
Nintendo Life

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ Review (Switch) By now, Nintendo fans must be used to drawing the short straw when it comes to multi-platform games. With the Switch containing objectively weaker innards than its closest competitors, many third-party devs will need to cut a few corners in order to allow their games to run on the hybrid console. This might come in the form of lower resolution, cut assets, or even the bold decision to bypass a conventional release in favour of the cloud.
focusnewspaper.com

Steroid Debate Will Resume

Alex Rodriguez is eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame for the first time on the 2022 ballot. His eligibility undoubtedly will lead to debates with those on both sides of the performance enhancement drugs (PED) narrative. A-Rod’s stats are more than Hall of Fame worthy. His 696 career home...
Frankfort Times

Needham kicks 4 FGs, Bowling Green beats Ohio 21-10

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Matt McDonald completed 24 of 37 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown and Bowling Green beat Ohio 21-10 on Friday in the season finale for both teams. The Bobcats beat Bowling Green 52-10 last season.
Frankfort Times

Iowa State women top Charlotte 75-59 in Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Joens poured in 27 points and snagged 15 rebounds and No. 13 Iowa State jumped out to a big lead and cruised to a 75-59 victory over Charlotte in Friday's first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Joens sank 5 of 11 shots from 3-point...
Frankfort Times

Pelicans' Williamson cleared for full team work at practice

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities, the club announced Friday, but there remains no specific timetable on when the 2019 top overall draft choice out of Duke will play. The upgrade in Williamson's status came after he underwent imaging...
Frankfort Times

Harvey hits late 3, No. 18 USF women beat No. 7 Stanford

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Sydni Harvey’s 3-pointer from the wing with 2.8 seconds left sent No. 18 South Florida to a 57-54 win over seventh-ranked Stanford in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship on Friday. Led by Harvey’s 15 points, South Florida posted its second victory over a top-10...
Frankfort Times

Oubre, Hornets blister Timberwolves from long range, 133-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. matched a career high with seven 3-pointers and had 27 points off the bench, helping the surging Charlotte Hornets snap the Minnesota Timberwolves’ five-game winning streak with a 133-115 victory Friday night. Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward each had 18 points ,and LaMelo...
