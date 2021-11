Oklahoma (-5.5) @ Baylor. The college football playoff rankings have had a lot of questionable calls in the first two weeks of their release, and one of the underrated storylines is the low ranking of Oklahoma who comes in as an undefeated team at No. 8. The Sooners have played poorly throughout this season, but they still have a zero in the loss column. I think that ranking probably puts a sour taste in their mouth, and this will be the week for them to really come out and prove something.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO