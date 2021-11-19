ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR to resume practice and qualifying in 2022

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR will return both practice and qualifying to its weekend schedule for all three national...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to ‘sparse’ crowd for Kansas State-Texas game

The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
speedsport.com

NASCAR Penalizes Harmon, Suspends Bacarella

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR announced significant Xfinity Series penalties on Monday for a pair of isolated infractions. Owner/driver of the No. 74 Chevrolet Mike Harmon was assessed an L2 penalty for violating Section 5.1.a.c.d: Vehicle testing in the NASCAR Rule Book. He’ll incur a loss of 75 owner points and 75 driver championship points, to be applied in the 2022 season. NASCAR fined crew chief Ryan Bell $50,000 and suspended him from the next six championship points events, also to begin starting in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
thelascopress.com

NASCAR Season Ending Updates

As the NASCAR Post-Season excitement begins to wind down there is still one big event on the calendar to wrap up 2021. The industry prepares for a return to Nashville from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 to host its annual Champion’s Week celebration. NASCAR Awards. The NASCAR Awards held on...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#Ap
Speedway Digest

Practice & Qualifying Return With Knockout-Style Format in 2022

NASCAR today announced the return of practice and qualifying to its race weekends in 2022, with a dramatic knockout-style qualifying format setting the starting lineup for each NASCAR Cup Series race. The announcement comes after nearly two seasons with race weekends largely held without practice or qualifying – a procedure...
MOTORSPORTS
PGA Tour

Meet the Qualifiers

OCALA, Florida—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s two-week stay in Central Florida for its Qualifying Tournaments ended last week, at the Country Club of Ocala after playing a week earlier at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. Last week, at a weather-delayed tournament that extended to Saturday, 12 more players earned guaranteed starts during the first half of the 2021-22 season. Derek Castillo, who has never played in an official PGA Latinoamérica event, was the medalist, winning by a stroke when he drained a long putt on the 72nd hole to secure the title. The native Californian will make his debut in December at the season-opening Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro. Here is a look at the 12 members with status for either all or part of the season.
OCALA, FL
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Ken de la Bastide: NASCAR adopts knockout qualifying for 2022

It was good to learn, with NASCAR returning to qualifying next season, it decided not to reinvent the wheel. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR the past two years basically eliminated practice sessions and qualifying across all three of the national touring series. It never really made any...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
wilsonpost.com

Superspeedway part of NASCAR Awards weekend

Nashville Superspeedway, which was revived in large part because of the tremendous reception of the 2019 NASCAR Awards Celebration in Nashville, will have a strong presence during next week’s return visit. “We’re thrilled about it and want to be front and center,” said NSS president Erik Moses Wednesday when the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sentinel & Enterprise

Rivalry ready to resume on Thursday

There have been a handful of games played at Crocker Field this fall. Blowouts, nail biters, tilt’s against league foes. The historic stadium has seen just about everything this season. But Thanksgiving Day isn’t just another game. It’s history. It’s tradition. It’s the pride of two cities with thousands of...
FITCHBURG, MA
kion546.com

Dayton makes 11 3s, beats Miami 76-60

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Daron Holmes II scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half, Elijah Weaver scored all 14 of his points in the second half and Dayton beat Miami 76-60 at the ESPN Events Invitational. Weaver finished 4 of 5 from distance as the Flyers hit 11 of 19. Malachi Smith, another freshman, scored 14 points with seven assists and Mustapha Amzil added three 3-pointers and 11 points for Dayton (2-3). Dayton led 36-25 at halftime. Miami scored the opening six points of the second half, but Smith and Weaver combined to score the next 10 points, with two 3-pointers from Weaver, and Dayton led by double figures the rest of the way. The Flyers finished the game making five of their last seven shots from the field.
NBA
kion546.com

Agbaji scores 18 points, No. 4 Kansas tops North Texas 71-59

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji had 18 points and Christian Braun added 16 as No. 4 Kansas beat North Texas 71-59 in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday. Agbaji became the 63rd player to reach 1,000 points in Kansas history when he hit a 3 to open the scoring 2 ½ minutes into the game. North Texas got 23 points from Tylor Perry.
TEXAS STATE
kion546.com

Tar Heels, No. 24 Wolfpack highlight weekend in the ACC

Rivalry week has some meat this weekend in the ACC. North Carolina can end No. 24 NC State’s hope for an Atlantic Division title with a victory in the 111th installment of the rivalry on Friday night. N.C. State needs to win and have Boston College beat No. 21 Wake Forest in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, to claim the division. Virginia Tech needs a victory at Virginia, Florida State needs to win at Florida and Syracuse needs to beat No. 20 Pittsburgh to qualify for bowl games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kion546.com

It’s Egg over Iron by a longshot this week in the SEC

The must-see game this week in the Southeastern Conference is a no-brainer _ it’s the Egg Bowl over the Iron Bowl by a long shot. The annual Magnolia State rivalry is a can’t miss matchup on Thanksgiving night between No. 8 Mississippi and Mississippi State features two of college football offensive masterminds in the Rebels’ Lane Kiffin and the Bulldogs’ Mike Leach. No surprise, it also showcases two of the game’s most dynamic passers in Ole Miss’s Matt Corral and Mississippi State’s Will Rodgers. The final week of the SEC regular season if filled with traditional rivalries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kion546.com

No. 7 Oklahoma St. will find out Big 12 title game opponent

Seventh-ranked Oklahoma State will find out who it will play in its first Big 12 championship game. It could be a Bedlam rematch. The Cowboys are home for the regular-season finale against 10th-ranked Oklahoma. The six-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners get into the title game with a win over Oklahoma State, or if ninth-ranked Baylor loses its home finale earlier in the day to Texas Tech. Oklahoma has won six in a row and 16 of 18 against the Cowboys.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Nintendo Life

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ Review (Switch) By now, Nintendo fans must be used to drawing the short straw when it comes to multi-platform games. With the Switch containing objectively weaker innards than its closest competitors, many third-party devs will need to cut a few corners in order to allow their games to run on the hybrid console. This might come in the form of lower resolution, cut assets, or even the bold decision to bypass a conventional release in favour of the cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
kion546.com

Hurley brothers get chance to connect at Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Coaching brothers Dan and Bobby Hurley are getting a chance to connect again at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Dan coaches 22nd-ranked UConn and Bobby coaches Arizona State. The Hurleys won’t have to coach against each other. That’s because the Huskies won their first-round game against No. 19 Auburn to advance into the winners’ bracket. The Sun Devils lost to No. 6 Baylor to fall into the consolation rounds. In an interview with The Associated Press, Bobby says he’s “thankful” just to see his brother around the Atlantis resort as they coach their teams.
NBA
kion546.com

Cowboys woeful stretch against AFC West, still top NFC East

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are still in control of the NFC East after woeful November trip through the AFC West. The Cowboys have lost three of their last four games, all the losses to AFC West teams. The latest was 36-33 in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders when Dallas had a franchise-high 166 penalty yards. That included four pass-interference penalties against cornerback Anthony Brown on third-down incompletions. Dallas has gone from a 6-1 record after a Halloween victory at Minnesota, to 7-4 at the end of Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys aren’t home again until the day after Christmas.
NFL
kion546.com

No. 5 Notre Dame looks to keep playoff hopes vs. Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — All Notre Dame can do for now is prepare for the regular-season finale against struggling Stanford and wait. The fifth-ranked Fighting Irish have found their groove in November and will be good position for a New Year’s Six bowl and a possible spot in the playoff with a win against the Cardinal. Notre Dame (is currently on the outside of the playoff picture but with a win against Stanford and some help around the country the next two weeks, the Irish could have a chance at the playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons.
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy