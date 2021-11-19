Ryan Austin: Defender signs Wrexham contract extension

Sheffield United are set to announce the departure of manager Slavisa Jokanovic after just six months in the role, the PA news agency understands.The Blades, relegated from the Premier League last season, sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table and Jokanovic’s exit is expected to be confirmed on Thursday.Jokanovic, 53, became the Blades’ first overseas manager in May when installed as Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement.The Serbian won promotion to the top flight with his previous English clubs Watford and Fulham, but has won only six of his 19 league games since taking over at Bramall Lane.The Blades won their...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO