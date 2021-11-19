ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

 7 days ago

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of November 22, 2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $9,608,276; $225.30.

2. “The Hella Mega Tour”; $3,767,190; $107.29.

3. Eagles; $2,572,052; $229.66.

4. Guns N’ Roses; $1,908,499; $147.46.

5. Eric Clapton; $1,804,715; $159.98.

6. Harry Styles; $1,780,507; $110.59.

7. Dead & Company; $1,657,378; $83.52.

8. Eric Church; $1,564,683; $103.25.

9. Lady Gaga; $1,455,707; $295.27.

10. J. Cole; $1,435,310; $112.99.

11. Bruno Mars; $1,356,580; $314.42.

12. Enrique Iglesias / Ricky Martin; $1,316,522; $116.01.

13. Alejandro Fernández; $1,298,218; $118.12.

14. Phish; $1,210,121; $85.37.

15. James Taylor; $1,118,912; $115.90.

16. Maroon 5; $1,093,687; $70.33.

17. Jonas Brothers; $1,015,941; $80.48.

18. Maluma; $1,004,591; $107.95.

19. Chris Stapleton; $983,154; $67.37.

20. Blake Shelton; $974,659; $93.10.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

POPSUGAR

Concerts Are Finally Back — 11 Artists Going on Tour in 2022

With COVID vaccination rates rising around the globe, it's getting a bit safer to travel and spend time around people, so plenty of artists are hitting the road for their long-awaited tours. While some artists were quick out of the gate in 2021 with a tour, like Harry Styles and the Jonas Brothers, many are making 2022 their year instead. The new year will find several musicians' rescheduled tours finally taking place (some after multiple tries at rescheduling), alongside some brand-new tours. Best of all, we already know more artists will announce tours for 2022 in the coming months, making the year one of the most special for music fans to get back to live shows. Ahead, check out 11 exciting tours that have already been announced, and keep your eyes peeled for more to come.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Highs and Lows From the Rolling Stones’ 2021 Tour

The Rolling Stones played the final show of their 2021 No Filter Tour last night, bringing an eventful run for the band to a close. That the tour even took place was something of a minor miracle. Originally scheduled for summer 2020, the trek was pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
Rolling Stone

Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
MarketRealist

Sir Paul McCartney Finally Regained Rights to Most Beatles Songs

The ownership history of the Beatles song catalog is confusing and includes stakeholders like Sir Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, and Yoko Ono. Who owns the rights to the Beatles songs now?. Article continues below advertisement. McCartney regained rights to most Beatles songs in 2017. In 2017, McCartney got back the...
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Hey Jude” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

The Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership is one of the most successful music collaborations in the industry, if not the most successful. Certainly well known and internationally acclaimed, John Lennon and Paul McCartney are jointly accredited for creating the majority of the Beatles’ beloved discography with about 180 published songs under their names. One song to emerge from the prolific Lennon-McCartney alliance is the hit single, “Hey Jude.”
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
MusicRadar.com

"There were guitar players weeping, they had to mop the floor up. He was piling it on, solo after solo" – how Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton changed guitar forever

It’s 1 October 1966 and Cream are playing at the Central London Polytechnic in Regent Street. Eric Clapton had left John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers in July, and since teaming up with bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker, Cream seemed invincible. That three already well-established musicians should form a band was...
The Guardian

Eighties pop star Debbie Gibson: ‘The price of fame is high. I have a therapist on speed dial!’

Thirty-three years ago – in musical terms, an epoch – Debbie Gibson was the most famous American teen pop star on Earth. At 17 she was as loved by teenagers as Billie Eilish was at 17, in polar opposite ways. Gibson, uncool and critically dismissed, was the wholesome, toothsome innocent who sang upbeat, unapologetically weedy songs about adolescent love. Eilish, peerlessly cool and critically sacred, remains a sad-eyed cynic singing unapologetically disturbing songs about death, sex and generational neuroses. If popular culture is unrecognisable from 1988, as it should be, one aspect remains identical: the constant judgment of female public figures over their physicality, as Eilish always is and Gibson still is, harangued on social media for being “too thin” since her 2013 Lyme disease diagnosis.
