Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

With COVID vaccination rates rising around the globe, it's getting a bit safer to travel and spend time around people, so plenty of artists are hitting the road for their long-awaited tours. While some artists were quick out of the gate in 2021 with a tour, like Harry Styles and the Jonas Brothers, many are making 2022 their year instead. The new year will find several musicians' rescheduled tours finally taking place (some after multiple tries at rescheduling), alongside some brand-new tours. Best of all, we already know more artists will announce tours for 2022 in the coming months, making the year one of the most special for music fans to get back to live shows. Ahead, check out 11 exciting tours that have already been announced, and keep your eyes peeled for more to come.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO