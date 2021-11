Buster Moon's cast of performers will soon be singing on the big screen again. Illumination has released the final trailer for the upcoming animated film Sing 2. The trailer features the characters traveling to Redshore City, described as the entertainment capital of the world. It also shows Johnny (voiced by Taron Egerton) struggling to work with his dance choreographer Klaus Kickenklober (voiced by Adam Buxton). At the same time, although Porsha Crystal (voiced by Halsey) can sing, Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his team realize that she struggles with the acting, which is needed for her upcoming performance. The trailer also hints at legendary recluse singer Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) returning to performing again for Buster and his cast's show.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO