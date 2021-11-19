Oosthuizen withdraws from RSM Classic due to back injury

A first-time winner could be on tap this week when the PGA Tour's fall segment wraps up with the 2021 RSM Classic, teeing off Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia. Six of the 10 winners have hoisted their first PGA Tour trophy on St. Simons Island, and defending champion Robert Streb's only two career victories were at Sea Island. No previous winner has more than five career tour victories, and five have won only this event. Six of the 11 tournaments have gone to a playoff, including the past three. Streb and 2016 champion Kevin Kisner both shot 19 under last year, and Streb won on the second extra hole.

