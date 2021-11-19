ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

A firefighter sustains minor injuries in an Annapolis house fire

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zARHw_0d1tDZil00

A firefighter is sustains injuries in an Annapolis house fire.

On Thursday, at around 3 p.m., the Annapolis Fire Department was called to the 200 block of Garden Gate Lane for a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the home.

Crews made a quick attack on the fire, bringing it under control in less than 20 minutes.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and there were no reported civilian injuries.

The fire, which was accidental, originated from the screened in porch in the back of the home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Annapolis, MD
Accidents
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Structure Fire#Heavy Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy