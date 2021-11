Greg Martin, the co-founder of Rainmaker Securities, joined Cheddar to talk about fast-casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen's IPO launch on the New York Stock Exchange. Martin said he is not confident the market will react positively to the launch and expects volatility ahead because "when you look at their metrics, they're good but not great." He also noted that it might take investors a while to figure out exactly what the brand is as it balances between being a traditional restaurant and a tech-enabled food platform.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO