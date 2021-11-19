Biden briefly hands power to Vice President Kamala Harris during colonoscopy in annual physical exam

President Biden briefly handed over power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday while he underwent a routine colonoscopy as part of his annual physical exam.

The procedure, which required Biden to be sedated, was deemed a success and he resumed presidential powers after an hourlong hiatus when Harris was nominally in charge.

The president remained at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., while he recovered from the routine procedure which takes about 30 minutes.

The president is expected to return to the White House to resume his duties later in the afternoon. He is expected to preside over the annual mock pardoning of a Thanksgiving turkey ahead of next week’s holiday.

A colonoscopy is a routine procedure designed to detect signs of potential cancerous growths in the colon. It is common, especially for men over age 45.

Biden, 78, is the oldest person ever to serve as president.

The White House said it would release a summary of the exam’s findings later Friday.

His last full physical exam was conducted in December 2019 on the eve of the Democratic presidential primary campaign.

Doctors at the time said Biden was “healthy” and “vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Since 2003, Biden has suffered episodes of atrial fibrillation, a potentially serious type of irregular heartbeat.

Biden’s most serious health scare came in 1988 when he underwent surgery for an aneurysm, which can cause seizures, stroke or even death.