Mac Jones is making Bill Belichick look like a bigger genius with each passing week as the New England Patriots have strung together four consecutive wins and caused writers to wonder aloud if they are the NFL's best team. Jones has thrown six touchdown passes and a single interception over that stretch and completed 19 of his 23 throws against Cleveland yesterday. As such, he carried a chipper demeanor into today into a spot on WEEI's "Merloni & Fauria", where he was asked about his first and worst jobs.

