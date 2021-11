Hearthstone’s Upcoming Expansion Finally Pits Alliance Versus Horde. Hearthstone fans were happy to know that the game’s newest expansion is finally going to bring the Alliance vs Horde brawl that devs have been constantly teasing all throughout the year. It will be rolled out on December 7th with the title, Fractured in Alterac Valley, and will be adding another 135 cards to the game—including a Hero card for each class. In addition to bringing more cards, Hearthtone’s new expansion will also be introducing new game mechanics, as well as the conclusion of the story arc for its new mercenary characters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO