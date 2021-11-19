ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans, GA

Former Evans High director accused of sending illicit pics to student

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former band director at Evans High School was charged over the weekend with sending sexually explicit images to a...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 5

GABoyyy
7d ago

I have mixed feelings on this! Yeah she is a child I get it but age sometimes to me should play a factor also was she engaging with him. Meaning did she ask for the pics etc. Yes he was wrong I get that but she is just as wrong also!!! She absolutely knew better had they not gotten caught would she still be engaging. These are things the law need to also consider. I’m just saying

Reply(3)
4
cathouse1
7d ago

at 18 a person can vote and enter military service with the authority to legally kill people, and they can marry without parental consent. was he wrong? absolutely, this was a student. I have known 2 girls who married former teachers after graduation. were they involved prior to graduating? absolutely. did their parents object? nope.

Reply
2
Related
CNN

What we know about the Omicron variant

(CNN) — A new and potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa has prompted a fresh round of travel restrictions across the world and raised concern about what may be next in the pandemic. The World Health Organization Friday designated the strain, now named Omicron, as a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. imposes travel ban from eight African countries over Omicron variant

NANTUCKET, Mass./WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries starting on Monday, after a potentially more-contagious new coronavirus variant was identified in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday. The new variant, dubbed Omicron, poses a new challenge...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Evans, GA
The Associated Press

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Wrdw Wagt#Evans High School
Fox News

North Carolina mall shooting sends customers scrambling, 3 shot, 1 in custody

A North Carolina mall was evacuated after three people were reportedly shot on Friday afternoon. "DPD is investigating a shooting incident at The Streets at Southpoint," police in Durham, North Carolina tweeted Friday. "The mall is being evacuated and will be closed while DPD investigates the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no further threat at the mall."
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that his country’s intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d’etat in the country set for next week that allegedly involves one of Ukraine’s richest oligarchs. Both the oligarch and the Russian government rejected the allegations. At...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy