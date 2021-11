Exodus just released their first new album in seven years Persona Non Grata and is streaming the single "Prescribing Horror" alongside a lyric video. "As we have finally come to the day of Persona Non Grata's release, something we've been eagerly awaiting for what seems like an eternity," said guitarist Gary Holt. "We are pleased to share one last lyric video with you, my personal favorite song on the album, 'Prescribing Horror.' A little tale of motherhood and a drug, and what happens when greed comes before life and safety. The story of Thalidomide."

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO