For Micah Ulrich, co-founder of Flux Hybrids, there was a time not too long ago when he felt his dream of building a tech startup slipping away. “I was with the only other full-time guy at our company at the time. We hadn’t made money for two and a half years. We had won some grants, but the dream was dying,” Ulrich recounted in a panel discussion with four founders from this year’s class of Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO