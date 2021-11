James Taylor has swiftly rescheduled the European tour that was postponed only days ago. He will now begin the extensive, 27-date itinerary in Barcelona on September 20. The UK leg of the tour now comprises seven dates, starting on October 7 in Glasgow. His London shows will be at the Eventim Apollo on October 10 and 11 and the full schedule concludes on November 17 in Copenhagen. Taylor is continuing his rescheduled North American tour with special guest and longtime friend Jackson Browne, in the wake of Taylor’s 2020 release of the American Standard album. Read our interview about that project here.

