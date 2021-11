Lock Up is back and nastier than ever with their latest opus The Dregs Of Hades. The very first thing you're going to notice with this latest release from the legendary grindcore-inspired death supergroup, Lock Up now has the absolute percussive insanity from newly acquired drummer Adam Jarvis. You know, Adam from from Misery Index, Scour, and Pig Destroyer? Noted for his technical precision at blazingly fast speeds, Jarvis and gives Lock Up a rhythm section (along with the prolific Shane Embruy) that will make you experience more punch than a ride on the Philadelphia subway system.

