Emma Ruth Rundle is now streaming her latest single "The Company" alongside what she calls a visual poem that came to her in a dream. "I dreamed this visual poem about innocence of the spirit, sadness and the dark deceiver I spend my life trying to run from," said Rundle. "Or is it a friendly entity? What does it mean? Upon waking – I acquired the equipment and made a plan to film it. I enlisted the help of my dear friend, Blake Armstrong, who helped shoot and plays part in the video as well. It was edited by Brandon Kahn. Written, directed and shot by me."

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO