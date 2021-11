Presented by the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra. Add to the magic of your holidays with a concert by Ireland’s most exciting young tenor and former principal vocalist for Celtic Thunder. Emmet Cahill returns to perform with Aaron Collins and your Space Coast Symphony in Christmas with Emmet Cahill, featuring beloved holiday songs and carols. Emmet will sing Silent Night, Panis Angelicus, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and O Holy Night as well as favorite classics from the Emerald Isle, including Danny Boy, An Irish Lullaby, I’ll Take You Home Again Kathleen, When Irish Eyes Are Smiling, and many more.

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO