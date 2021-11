Today is the release date of Open the Gates, the new album by Philadelphia jazz collective Irreversible Entanglements, which is out via Don Giovanni/International Anthem. The album follows a steady stream of releases from the group and its members, including last year’s Who Sent You?, Aquiles Navarro and Tcheser Holmes’ Heritage of the Invisible II, and Moor Mother’s Black Encyclopedia of the Air. This is an even more epic and sprawling set of tracks, including the atmospheric, 20-minute “Water Meditation.” It’s a pretty massive record, and we’ll have our thoughts on it published soon, but you’ll want to spend some quality time with the record before that happens.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO