So far, the 2021-22 season has been much better for the San Jose Sharks than the previous two. There have been a lot of changes for the organization in the past year and there is a great deal for which to be thankful. As of their 19th game, the Sharks are tied for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. With American Thanksgiving on Nox 25, here are three things related to the Sharks for which fans should be grateful.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO