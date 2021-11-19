ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets vs. Magic: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info

By Ajayi Browne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
With a chance to capture full possession of the first seed in the Eastern Conference, the Nets must win their Friday matchup against the Orlando Magic. Brooklyn took care of business against the Magic on November 10, so they know how to complete this task all too well.

Another win can also make it two consecutive wins for the Nets. Unfortunately though, they will still be without Kevin Durant (shoulder), Kyrie Irving (ineligible), Joe Harris (left ankle sprain), Nicolas Claxton (illness) and Paul Millsap (personal reasons).

On the other side, Orlando will be without Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and E’Twuan Moore (knee). Fortunately, Jalen Suggs (quadriceps) is questionable.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: YES Network

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

  • James Harden
  • Patty Mills
  • Bruce Brown
  • DeAndre’ Bembry
  • Blake Griffin

Orlando Magic

  • Cole Anthony
  • Jalen Suggs
  • Franz Wagner
  • Wendell Carter Jr.
  • Mo Bamba

