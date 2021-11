Japanese Club is a new student organization at Washburn, founded by two students who want to share their love for their country, Japan. Japan is an island country located off the east coast of Asia. Those who know a little bit about Japan might know that its culture is very different from that of the United States, however, Japanese culture has become a part of America through the popularization of sushi, anime, manga and other Japanese trends.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO