Three-time world champ Faker re-signs with T1

Long may the Faker and T1 saga continue. Arguably the best player to ever grace the League of Legends scene, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok has just committed his future to his long-time team, as he will still be playing for T1 for next season. The org released the announcement in a Twitter post on Friday. This will mark Faker’s 10th season with the LCK side, as his first professional debut came with T1 back in 2013.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO