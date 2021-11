Happy Thanksgiving Day Weekend! Usually holiday weeks are pretty light on new releases, but this is a pretty good Indie Basement and includes at least one record that is likely to show up on my end-of-the-year list. Here's what's up: Julie Doiron (Eric's Trip, Mount Eerie) returns with her first solo album in nine years; Manchester duo The KVB add a little warmth to their coldwave sound on Unity; Jarvis Cocker hands the controls to Hot Chip, Pilooski, David Holmes, Dennis Bovell and more for a remixed version of Beyond the Pale; The Soundcarriers announce their first album in eight years; and landmark indie compilation C86 get another sequel, this one looking at 1991.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO