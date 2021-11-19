ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Leap: Lil Uzi storms off stage, Shawn and Camila split, and more

By Kathryn Lewis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Uzi storms off stage, Shawn Mendes and Camila...

Glamour

Here’s Why Shawn Mendes Reportedly ‘Initiated’ the Breakup With Camila Cabello

Two days after the breakup that shook the internet, new reports are surfacing about who called things off between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello…and why. On November 17, the former couple released joint statements on Instagram Stories announcing their split after two years. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they said, per E! News. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”
Elite Daily

Camila Cabello Debuted A New Tattoo And I'm Shook Over Its Placement

Camila Cabello has a new neck tattoo, and yes, it’s as fierce as it sounds. The former Fifth Harmony member took to Instagram on Nov. 7 to show off her new ink and explain the meaning behind it. Cabello only has one other tattoo, so her neck tattoo is a ~big~ deal and fans are shook.
Daily Mail

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello SPLIT! Couple announce they've ended their 'romantic relationship' but will remain 'best friends' as they ask fans to 'support' the decision

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have split after over two years of dating. The 23-year-old Canadian hitmaker revealed the news on Instagram, writing that he and the 24-year-old songstress have 'decided to end our romantic relationship.'. He continued: 'But our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever....
Popculture

Camila Cabello Drastically Transforms Her Look in Wake of Shawn Mendes Breakup

The saying that when a girl goes through a rough breakup she changes her hair may be true in the case of singer Camila Cabello. The former Fifth Harmony member and her ex Shawn Mendes announced their split recently after two years together. Now, Cabello is debuting a new and dramatic look. The "Havana" singer shared her new look on Instagram. "I clean up ok," she captioned a picture of her hair dyed green and cut short, with an accompanying green dress.
Billboard

Camila Cabello Debuts Mint Green Hair: See the Photos

Camila Cabello has a brand-new, unexpected hair color: mint green. The singer shared two selfies to show off her latest look on social media Sunday (Nov. 21). “I clean up ok,” Cabello captioned the snapshots, in which she’s wearing a frilly, low cut top that matches the hue of her hair. A third picture shows a blurry “before” capture.
E! News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Split: Look Back at Their 6-Year History Together

Watch: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello SPLIT After 2 Years. Can't call her his "Señorita" anymore. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their decision to break up on Wednesday, Nov. 17, after more than two years of dating. They wrote in a statement, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."
AOL Corp

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split, vow to remain best friends

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have ended their two-year relationship. Both singers broke the news to fans in a joint statement posted to their Instagram Stories. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they wrote. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward." They signed it Camila and Shawn.
Ok Magazine

Shawn Mendes 'Initiated The Conversation' About Splitting Up With Camila Cabello, Insider Spills

While Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seemed like a match made in heaven, it was reportedly the "Mercy" singer who first brought up calling it quits. An insider close to the former Fifth Harmony member told E! News that Mendes "initiated the conversation" with his ex-girlfriend about breaking up. While the "Havana" singer was "very upset over the split," the source said that she "agreed" it was for the best.
