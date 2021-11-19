ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Berry On Black Women Needing To Tell Our Own Stories

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSy’rai Smith, daughter of singer Brandy, has been showing off one of the great weight-loss transformations seen in recent years. And while one could assume the 19-year-old did it to achieve a certain look (and there’s nothing wrong with going after the aesthetic you want with hard work and exercise), that...

Comments / 5

E J
7d ago

Your mother could and would never be embarrassed about you. She has too much love ❤ for you for that. Yes she may not agree with everything you do, but she will always love you no matter what, so please put it out of your head, cause you are a beautiful young lady. Always listen to what she have to say and if you disagree sit down and talk to her about what it is and how you feel. She's you mother 1000%

HuffingtonPost

Halle Berry Says She's A 'Much Better Mother' With Partner Van Hunt

Halle Berry recently gushed about her relationship with her partner, musician Van Hunt, and how their love has impacted her parenting. During an interview with Women’s Health published on Wednesday, the Oscar winner said that being with Hunt makes her feel “fulfilled” and in turn has helped improve her parenting.
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
Person
Halle Berry
Kokomo Perspective

Halle Berry: I feel fulfilled

Halle Berry feels "fulfilled" in her romance with Van Hunt. The 55-year-old actress - who has Nahla, 13, and Maceo, eight, from previous relationships - has confessed to loving life with her boyfriend. Halle - who has already been married three times, to Olivier Martinez, Eric Benet and David Justice...
sdvoice.info

Actress Halle Berry to Serve as 2021 National Race Captain for Black Family 5K

Back for the fifth year, GirlTrek’s Black Family 5K encourages families to get out in nature and take a Thanksgiving walk or hike. The Black Family 5K is a hallmark end-of-year event celebrating fitness, family and fun. This year, Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry will serve as the Black Family 5K National Race Captain.
#Black Women#Sy
epicstream.com

Halle Berry Wants to Direct Catwoman Remake

The 2004 film Catwoman was a notorious flop at the box office and was panned by critics. However, it has gained some cult following years later and became a guilty pleasure for some viewers. Even just recently, rapper Saweetie had Halle Berry's Catwoman as her Halloween costume. There is certainly a renewed interest in Catwoman today. Now, its star has spoken out about wanting to do a remake of the film.
mynews13.com

Halle Berry to receive People's Icon Award

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry will receive the People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7 for her contributions in film and television, including being the first Black best actress Oscar winner. Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B will present the award to Berry at the...
thesalemnewsonline.com

Halle Berry made her directional debut to inspire her kids

Halle Berry made her directional debut to make her kids "proud". The 55-year-old Hollywood star has helmed the sports drama flick, 'Bruised', where she also plays disgraced MMA fighter, Jackie Justice, who decides to return for an unsanctioned bout. And the mother-of-two - who has Nahla, 13, and Maceo, eight,...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Celebrities
Celebrities
Norwalk Reflector

TV best bets: Beatles doc, Halle Berry's 'Bruised,' Kevin Hart's 'True Story,' Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett

This is an action-packed Thanksgiving week for TV. Apple TV+ starting Thanksgiving Day debuts a three-part docuseries focused on the Beatles recording their “Get Back” album back in 1969. Peter Jackson, “Lord of the Rings” director, sifts through 57 hours of unseen footage to capture a band that was going through some major issues but still managed to create some great music.
thesource.com

Cardi B Claps Back at Natural Hair Haters ‘There Is No Such Thing As Bad Hair. All Hair Is Good!’

Rapper, wife, and mother of two went to social media on Saturday to show off her postpartum natural hair care results. The 29-year-old rapper shared how she feared her hair would fall out after the birth of her son and also discussed that with consistent use of her much talked about avocado conditioning mask and drinking alkaline water that her hair “has actually been growing,” showing a pic of her hair natural hair for proof.
The Independent

Halle Berry opens up about guilt over Catwoman failure: ‘For all these years, I’ve carried the weight of that’

Halle Berry has opened up about feeling guilty over the failure of the widely panned superhero film Catwoman.In the 2004 film, Berry played Patience Phillips, a woman who develops cat-like powers. Based on the popular DC Comics antagonist, Catwoman was mauled by critics, and is frequently cited among the worst blockbusters ever made.Reflecting on the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Berry said: “I wasn’t [diasppointed] but it seemed like the people were. I worked really hard to be a catwoman. I learned [Brazilian martial art] capoeira. I did the work.”She added: “The disheartening part was: I didn’t direct it,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Explained Her “Weird” Turn-On To Young M.A. & Twitter Is Obsessed

If you’ve logged into Netflix lately, you may have come across Halle Berry’s latest project – an original film in collaboration with the streaming service called Bruised, which tells the story of an MMA fighter who attempts to restore her glory in the ring after reconnecting with the son she had given up for adoption years before.
Vulture

City Girls Got Us ‘Scared,’ a New Track From Halle Berry’s Bruised

You don’t wanna see what happens if the City Girls get in the ring. Yung Miami and JT have us on the ropes with their new track, “Scared,” the first single from the soundtrack to Bruised starring Halle Berry. Berry makes her directorial debut with the fighting flick, written by Michelle Rosenfarb. As Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring, Berry takes hits and doles ’em right back, thanks to training from her John Wick fighting instructors. The soundtrack is gonna do just as much damage. Bruised comes with the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack, featuring original songs “Scared,” by City Girls, “Bet It,” by Cardi B (who also co–executive produces the album with Berry), “Automatic Woman,” by H.E.R., “Blast Off,” by Flo Milli, “Tha Fuck,” by Latto, and “Attitude,” by Catwoman doppelgänger Saweetie. The album also compiles previously unreleased tracks “No Mercy,” by Young M.A, “Dungarees,” by Baby Tate, “She Bad,” by Rapsody, “On They Neck,” by Erica Banks, “Aye,” by Big Bottle Wyanna, “Sweater,” by Ambre, and “Chacin,” by Dreamdoll.
The Hollywood Reporter

Halle Berry in ‘Bruised’: Film Review | AFI 2021

Halle Berry, who won an Oscar two decades ago for Monster’s Ball (a landmark win — the first ever for a Black actress in a leading role), has had a mixed bag of acting credits since then. The chief virtue of Bruised, her directorial debut, is that it shows her acting strength is undiminished. But while viewers will be impressed by Berry’s performance, other elements of the film are problematic. Arriving after a lengthy delay in its release because of the pandemic, the drama will follow its world premiere at AFI Fest with a brief theatrical run before its streaming...
