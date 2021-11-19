UPDATE: US 93 between Las Vegas and Phoenix reopened after deadly crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The main road between Las Vegas and Phoenix, U.S. 93, was closed in both directions on the Arizona side due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported around 5 a.m. The highway reopened around 8:30.
