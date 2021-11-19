ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

UPDATE: US 93 between Las Vegas and Phoenix reopened after deadly crash

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQo8d_0d1t2TLj00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The main road between Las Vegas and Phoenix, U.S. 93, was closed in both directions on the Arizona side due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. The highway reopened around 8:30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
8 News Now

8 News Now

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy