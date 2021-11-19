Repairs to Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam postponed until 2022; boating season delayed

Workers make repairs to the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam, near Sunbury in October. Robert Inglis/Daily Item file photo

SUNBURY — The repair project of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam is postponed until 2022, which will delay the opening of next year’s boating season by more than a month.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) made the announcement on Friday that high water levels and worsening seasonal conditions are preventing the replacement of one of the seven dam bags that comprise the inflatable dam. The bonding agents and materials used in the replacement of the dam bags require warmer temperatures to cure properly for a successful installation.

“We are aware that this project news is disappointing to our many park visitors and Lake Augusta users,” said park manager Andrew Leidich. “It is the department’s commitment to complete the remaining work and resume normal operations as quickly and safely as is possible. Work is projected to resume in 2022 when river levels are lower and weather conditions are more favorable, with July being the likely timeframe. If site and weather conditions permit work, the dam bag can be installed earlier than anticipated.”

The 2,000-foot long inflatable dam creates 3,000-acre Lake Augusta in the Susquehanna River, which starts boating season in May when the bags are inflated. The season ends in late September and the dam is lowered in early October, but the repairs caused the boating season to end early for the third time since 2017.

Bag 6, the second one in from the Shamokin Dam side, suffered damage in 2019 from multiple high-water events. A thorough inspection revealed premature wear and tear and it was determined that the bag needed to be replaced, said Leidich.

“The repair project began in late August 2021 and was on schedule for completion 2021 until river conditions required the work stoppage,” said Leidich. “Tropical storms Henri and Ida contributed to higher than normal water levels on the Susquehanna River. Subsequent flooding delayed the start of the repairs and have made it unsafe to complete the work this fall. DCNR will provide detailed update on the situation through a webinar at a later date, as well as an update construction schedule will be provided to the public when further assessments can be made.”

Prior to the work stoppage, crews were able to remove the damaged bag and discovered multiple wear spots, abrasions, and long gashes in the bag that required the repairs. DCNR recently made the final decision to delay work until 2022 to protect the safety of its workers and to avoid further damage to the dam, said Leidich.

The dam will not be able to operate without installing the new bag, resulting in the lake remaining at its winter levels until the repairs can be made. Additionally, the parks marina and boat ramp docks cannot be installed without the dam functioning normally, he said.

The dam, its location and its connection to the river have played an important role in the area’s history, said Northumberland County Historical Society President Cindy Inkrote when the last repair project took place in 2019.

“The dam has definitely improved recreation on the Susquehanna River,” she previously said. “Lake Augusta is an asset to the region and provides a way for area residents and tourists alike to connect to the river. The Susquehanna once provided food for Native Americans and early settlers, served as a part of an important transportation network, and has evolved into a viable recreational boating location.”

In July 2001, the Fabridam was renamed the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam after the late Adam T. Bower, who represented the area in the state House from 1938 to 1966. Bower, a Republican, served as House Appropriations chairman in the 1960s and steered about $2.2 million in state funding to the project.