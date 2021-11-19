ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne set to miss Man City’s matches with Everton and PSG

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0vyn_0d1svYL300

Manchester City will have to make do without Kevin De Bruyne for their upcoming matches against Everton and Paris St Germain.

Manager Pep Guardiola revealed the Belgium playmaker tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the week.

De Bruyne had been on international duty with Belgium and scored in their 1-1 draw against Wales in a World Cup qualifier in Cardiff on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIDT9_0d1svYL300

The news means he will miss Sunday’s clash with the Toffees in the Premier League as well as the visit of PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday. City require just a point from that group game against the French side to confirm their place in the knockout stages.

It is yet another blow for the 30-year-old, who suffered a facial injury in last season’s Champions League final and then damaged ankle ligaments during Euro 2020.

Guardiola, however, is not concerned about when the player might return to action, stressing that his health is the top priority.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBGRc_0d1svYL300

The Spaniard, who lost his mother to the virus last year, said: “Unfortunately Kevin got positive from Covid in Belgium so he will be isolated for 10 days. Two days ago he told me.

“Forget about the fitness and the momentum. Now he has to recover well and go with as less symptoms as possible. The health of the human being is more important than anything else.

“So when one person tests positive, be careful because still, right now, people are dying about this pandemic situation.

“He was vaccinated so he was more protected and hopefully the symptoms will be minor.

“The important thing is that he comes back when he is negative. He will start to train with us as soon as possible but there’s not any concern about the rhythm or what we are going to miss. The person is more important.

“When someone tests positive we have to be careful and we have to help him and he has to be isolated at home and hopefully it will go well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVhij_0d1svYL300

Fellow midfielder Jack Grealish, the club’s record signing, is also unlikely to feature against Everton and Phil Foden is a doubt following the international break.

Both players picked up knocks on England duty with Grealish withdrawing from Gareth Southgate’s squad early and returning to City prior to Monday’s 10-0 win in San Marino.

“Jack I don’t think (will be available), Phil we’ll see,” said Guardiola.

The future of City forward Raheem Sterling was the subject of further speculation during the international break but Guardiola was unwilling to discuss the matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atoeO_0d1svYL300

England forward Sterling, whose contract expires at the end of next season, said earlier this term he would be open to a move abroad.

The 26-year-old has not been a regular starter for City in recent months and has been linked with Barcelona.

Guardiola said at a press conference: “Don’t ask me, from now until the last day of the window, about transfers or players because I’m not going to answer any questions. It’s not my business.

“Our business, Raheem’s as well, is Everton, PSG, West Ham. You may insist but I’m not going to answer any questions about what is going to happen in the future.

“I don’t know what is going to happen and I’m not concerned for one second.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Man City ace De Bruyne on Chelsea struggles: I don't hate Mourinho

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne insists he doesn't "hate" his former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho. The Belgium international played under the Portuguese at Chelsea during the 2013-14 campaign but made just three Premier League appearances. De Bruyne said: "They [Chelsea] really wanted to keep me and give me a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Kevin De Bruyne quotes show Man United’s tactical issues

Harsh words, and we’re not even sure if he meant it that way…. Just before this international break, Manchester United were torn apart by their local rivals, as Manchester City comfortably won 2-0 at Old Trafford. The scoreline probably didn’t reflect just how easy this victory was for City, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
mix929.com

Soccer-Man City’s De Bruyne tests positive for COVID-19

(Reuters) – Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Belgium, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. “Unfortunately Kevin tested positive for COVID in Belgium,” Guardiola told reporters, adding that the midfielder would isolate for 10 days. “We found out two days ago,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
CityXtra

"We Stopped Training After 10 Minutes or So" - Kevin De Bruyne Reveals How Man City Prepared to Face Man United

Manchester City's Belgian maestro De Bruyne was brutally honest when discussing the lead-up to the most recent Manchester derby. The game - which ended 2-0 to City at Old Trafford - saw Pep Guardiola's side dominate possession throughout and concede only one shot on target against a United side that deployed an unfamiliar formation and looked tactically lost throughout.
MANCHESTER, NY
Tribal Football

Man City ace De Bruyne: My future not tied to Pep

Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne insists his future isn't tied to manager Pep Guardiola. The Belgium star admits he cannot imagine playing for another manager at this stage, though says he won't follow him should he ever leave. Instead, De Bruyne believes Guardiola's coaching legacy is so strong that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Cardiff City#Psg#The Premier League#The Champions League#French#Spaniard#Covid
Midland Daily News

Man City midfielder De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne contracted the coronavirus while on international duty with Belgium and is isolating, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday. Guardiola said De Bruyne found out on Wednesday that he had tested positive. He is back in England and is vaccinated. The midfielder will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Man City v Everton

Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter and Everton fan Zuzu for the latest round of Premier League predictions. Everton lack a threat without injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin but it is at the back that I am more worried about them at Etihad Stadium. I don't see the Toffees scoring, or keeping...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Theo Hernandez set to snub Man City, PSG for AC Milan extension

French left back Theo Hernandez is spurning interest from the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old defender has shone at AC Milan in Serie A and with France in the past 12 to 18 months. According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Hernandez is not interested in leaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Report – Manchester City Breeze Past Everton

Manchester City turned in a dominant display to record a comfortable victory over Everton at the Etihad Stadium. Goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva sent City second in the league, closing the gap on leaders Chelsea. It was the blues first league match at home since losing 2-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v PSG: Bernardo Silva takes weight off Kevin de Bruyne

With the amazing squad Manchester City have, for their manager to call someone "undroppable" means he must be doing something very special - and Bernardo Silva is in that bracket now. Pep Guardiola said last week that Silva's form means he cannot leave the 27-year-old out of his team at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

353K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy